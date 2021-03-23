Charlie Tucker earns Eagle Scout award

Local Cub Scout Charlie Tucker of BSA Troop 253 earned the Eagle Scout rank in January after earning 13 required and 21 additional badges and completing a community service project. For his project, Tucker chose to update landscaping at Benedictine Living Community, formerly known as Koda. He selected plants which would attract butterflies and give color as residents look out their windows. He organized his troop to help remove shrubbery, install new edging to match existing edging, plant new perennials and spread mulch. This project took 125 total hours to complete.
An Eagle Scout rank carries special significance and is considered favorable when applying for colleges, jobs and especially the military. The Eagle rank is an elite group with only 4% of Scouts achieving this honor. A court of honor to recognize his achievement will take place this summer.