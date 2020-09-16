West Hills Social Commons Reopening!
We will be reopening West Hills Social Commons on Monday, Sept. 28. Please check the Facebook page, website or newsletter for more information!
Bingo at the park
Join us every Friday at Jaycee Park for BINGO at 1 p.m. We ask that you prepay for a $10 dollar credit by calling Dani Bakken at 507-774-7110. Cards are .50 with a max of 2 cards. Dani will subtract the .50 or $1 out of that $10 when we are done on Friday. We will be playing for a gift card! Please let us know if you have any questions.
Games at the Park
We will start offering games at Jaycee park on Mondays at 1 p.m. We will rotate between games such as Scattagories, Yahtzee or trivia. If you have a game that you want to play please let Dani know.
Bunco at the park
We will be starting Bunco on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jaycee park. Please register by calling (507-774-7110) or emailing (Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us). Please bring your own pen or pencil.
Chalk Painting with The Signery—September 17
The Signery is a travelling art studio from Waseca. Come out to Jaycee Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 and paint an amazing 8x8” board with one of 100’s of designs. Cost is $10 for each board you want to paint, payable the night of the class. You are welcome to paint more than one board. Please RSVP by calling (507-774-7110) or emailing Dani (Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us) by Sept. 11