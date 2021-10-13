Even during these uncertain times, we are looking for ways to promote a healthy lifestyle for our youth. Substance use and abuse have been on the rise during our global pandemic. Please join our schools and community as we celebrate Red Ribbon Week during the month of October. This is an annual national drug prevention celebration. The D.E.A. estimates that over 80 million people, nationwide, celebrate this event. Adults can support our youth to make a pledge to live a drug-free life.
OHS SHOC (Students Helping Others Choose) is active during the week along with local Noon Kiwanis and the Steele County Safe and Drug-Free Coalition. A variety of activities are hosted for our youth. Our schools will have red decorations adorning hallways, pledge banners, and OMS/OHS prevention lunch booths. There will be a 4th-grade drug prevention poster contest. These posters will be displayed in local storefronts as well as in the schools.
Families are encouraged to attend our RRW Kickoff Event at the Owatonna Middle School in the cafeteria. Owatonna’s Mayor Kuntz will be there to read the Red Ribbon Week Proclamation. In addition, there will be free food, lots of activities and we will honor our 4th-grade “Drug-Free Looks Like Me!” poster contest winners. SHOC students will be leading activities and handing out Halloween treats and prizes to kids. The coalition will be sharing literature with parents about how to help keep their kids healthy and drug-free.
Support our youth and encourage each of them to make a pledge to live a healthy drug-free lifestyle. We hope to see everyone at the Owatonna Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 26th from 5:00-6:30 at the Red Ribbon Week kick-off event!