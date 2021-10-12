Youth 1st will be hosting “Pigskin & Pork” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Cash Wise Foods in Owatonna.
A full rack of ribs can be purchased for $12 or people can select the meal deal — ribs, two sides, cookie and a drink — for $9. Free delivery is being offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for orders of 10 or more.
Prizes include a Grand Prize Grill, grill tools and $50 Cash Wise meat gift card sponsored by Cash Wise & Profinium. Additional prizes include items from Owatonna High School and Vikings football. A food purchase is required to enter into prize drawings.
Local sponsors include Federated Insurance, United Prairie Bank, Owatonna Parks & Recreation, Huskies Bullpen Club, Daikin, Profinium, Metronet, The Retrofit Companies, Pearson and Bennerotte & Associates.
Youth 1st is a nonprofit that promotes an atmosphere in communities where children have the opportunity to participate in programs that encourage them to be active, build relationships and develop into the best version of themselves.