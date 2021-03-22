To address substandard and low vertical clearances under Canadian Pacific Railroad bridges on County Road 180 (School Street) and Mineral Springs Road, Steele County and the city of Owatonna are initiating a long-planned project.
An initial engineering study for the project, identified in recent county capital improvement plans, is getting started this month. The Steele County Board and the Owatonna City Council approved a cooperative agreement last month to begin the study. The study will be completed by a joint effort by the engineering firms SRF Consulting and TKDA.
Both locations have challenging engineering situations and funding requirements. The study will explore and compare possible solutions and identify potential funding sources to get the two roadways over, under or around the existing low clearance underpasses within current clearance standards. As the project will likely have significant impacts to area properties and traffic patterns, a public information meeting will be scheduled later this year to receive public input into the project. A construction timeline has not been determined yet and will be dependent on funding.
A recent crash that impacted the Mineral Springs Road railroad bridge underscores the need for this planned project. High profile vehicle drivers are reminded to know their vehicle height and watch for the yellow low-clearance warning signs posted well in advance of the bridges.
As part of the County and City bridge inspection programs, any bridge that is impacted in a crash is promptly inspected. If any structure safety issues are found, the issues would be addressed with necessary repairs or the road or bridge would be closed if required.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction .