The U of MN, Southern Research and Outreach Center’s 2022 Winter Crops Day will be held Thursday, January 13 at the UM Southern Research and Outreach Center, Waseca. Registration at the door begins at 9:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 10 and conclude at 1:30 p.m.
Cost of the event is $40, which will include morning refreshments, lunch and handout materials.
CEUs are available for Certified Crop Advisers.
Topic details and speakers include:
Agronomics to advance corn production, Jeff Coulter, UM Extension Corn Agronomist
Jeff will discuss agronomic factors that have potential to increase corn production including genetics, drought tolerance, populations and planting dates.
Integrating cover crops into corn and soybean weed management systems, Ethan Ley, UM graduate student
Ethan’s thesis work is examining how cover crops in corn and soybeans affect weed population and emergence patterns.
Lessons learned on nitrogen management for corn from south-central Minnesota, Fabian Fernandez, Extension Manure Management Specialist
Fabian will present results from nitrogen rate trials for corn across Minnesota designed to help determine the proper rate for corn in south-central Minnesota
Update on University of Minnesota weed management trials, Ryan Miller, UM Extension Educator
Ryan will compare performance of corn and soybean weed management systems in U of MN trials at Waseca, Rochester and Lamberton.
Herbicide drift research and 2021 corn planting date trials, Tom Hoverstad, SROC Scientist
Results from a trial conducted with a hooded sprayer designed to reduce herbicide drift in Extend soybeans will be discussed and a separate trial examining corn emergence in the dry conditions of 2021 will be summarized.
Managing phosphorus fertilizer on acid and calcareous soils, Jeff Vetsch, SROC Researcher
Jeff will provide results from a long-term trial that evaluates phosphorus fertilizer on sites with both low pH soils and high pH soils.
The annual Winter Crops Day meeting is open to the public. Producers, farm managers, ag consultants and salespeople, or others interested in learning more about production agriculture with an emphasis on crop and soil science are encouraged to attend.
For questions or to request disability accommodations, please contact Deanne Nelson (507) 837-5629 or nelso191@umn.edu