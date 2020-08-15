In this present day when all we read and hear are are stories of events being canceled due to the coronavirus, you will be happy to know that Little Theatre of Owatonna has made adjustments and is planning on presenting a full season of productions.
I’ll get into that story shortly, but first, let me introduce you to the new Executive Secretary to LTO who is filling the shoes of Sharon Stark who died from cancer and was a pioneer of LTO. Victoria Bartkowiak has been hired as the new Executive Secretary for LTO. She is a relative newcomer to Owatonna and her past is filled with community theatre experience.
Victoria is a graduate of Northern Michigan University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science degree in theatre with a focus on stage management. She spent two summers in Daytona Beach, Fla. with Seaside Music Theatre. The first season she worked as a Technical Theatre Apprentice and the second summer season she worked as a Stage Management Apprentice.
Her three children are all interested in theatre. Her daughter, Lila, joined LTO for the first time in “Alice in Wonderland” and has since gone on to run sound and be onstage for a few other productions. Her son, Joshua, joined LTO in “Shrek: The Musical”, and son Jack made his LTO debut with “Once on this Island.” Victoria joined the board of LTO in 2017. She has gone on to direct and stage manage other productions with LTO over the past few years.
LTO plans for
upcoming season
Victoria was guest speaker at a recent meeting of the noon Rotary Club. She told us that lots of study went into the plans for the next season. The LTO board wanted to be able to present the full schedule of productions for this fall and for next year. She cited some of the changes LTO has undergone to keep audiences safe. Here are some of the adjustments you will see with LTO: 1. The front seats in the theater will be located 15 feet away from the stage. 2. There are 367 seats on the ground floor of the theatre. The allowable seating capacity is limited to 90. This number will allow the average audience that the theatre accommodates for non-musicals. Musicals attract more audience members and tickets will be sold on a first come-first served basis. 3. Face coverings will be required for audience and cast members (until they are on stage). 4. The LTO remote box office will be located at Tri M Graphics and will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. 5. The Green Room opening night reception at the Arts Center will not be held. 6. The area for cast and crew downstairs will be modified to allow protection for all working there. 7. Temperature checks will be done for all cast and crew daily during production nights. 8. Complete cleaning after each performance will be done in the entire theatre.
The season’s schedule
Two productions, “Cat’s Cradle” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” were postponed last season due to the pandemic and have been re-scheduled for the upcoming season. “Cat’s Cradle”, directed by Jon Terrill, will be presented Oct. 9,10,11,16,17 and 18 sponsored by Jostens. “Clue: On Stage” directed by Zachery Knapton will be presented February 12, 13,14, 19,20 and 21 sponsored by Alexander Lumber. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” directed by Bev Cashman will be presented Dec. 3,4,5,6,10, 11,12 and 13 sponsored by Wenger Foundation. “Something Rotten” directed by Jeffrey Jackson is the spring musical to be presented April 22,23,24,25,29,30 and May 1 and 2. Sponsor is Wenger Foundation. The summer production will be “Frumpled Fairy Tales” directed by Sarah Frieson and will be presented July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 sponsored by Federated Insurance.
The “Bright Star Summer Camp” will be held June 7-11 sponsored by Federated Insurance. Watch the LTO website for more details.
LTO annual meeting
At the annual meeting this next Thursday, August 20, LTO will induct 12 new members to the Hall of Fame, joining the current 94 members. Those to be inducted this year include Brenda Hager, Todd Hale, Jeffrey Jackson, Naomi Jirele, Deb Seath, Jerry Shore, Kevin Steinbauer, Dianne Suarez, Glenice Swenson, Drew Whitehead, Bill Wood and Gail Zollner. The meeting will be held with safety guidelines at the Sharon Stark auditorium at West Hills.
City golf champions
Here are the flight champions in the recent Owatonna City Open golf tournament: Men’s Championship Flight: Tanner Grimmius, Men’s 1st Flight: Barry Bentley, Men’s 2nd Flight: Paul Swenson, Men’s 3rd Flight: Dylan McGaheran, Men’s 4th Flight: Willie Grubish, Men’s Senior Gross Champion: Matt Tveite, Men’s Senior Net Champion: Matt Tveite. Sue Erickson continued to dominate the women’s division taking both gross and net Champions.
Postponement of OHS Athletic Hall of Fame
The OHS Hall of Fame Teams of Distinction scheduled for September 11 has been postponed by the committee until spring of 2021. A date will be determined.
The story behind the story
On July 29, OPP reporter Ashley Nyquist wrote a story about Shawn Bagley’s pottery exhibit at the Owatonna Arts Center. The reason he wanted to have the exhibit in Owatonna is that his Grandmother, Lorraine Johnson, lives in Owatonna. Lorraine is 95 and he wanted to make sure that she would be able to see his exhibit. Lorraine’s daughter, Barbara Johnson Brindle and her husband, Ron Bagley live in St. Peter. They are the parents of Shawn Bagley whose exhibit is now showing at the Arts Center. Barbara’s father was Sanford Johnson. Sanford and his wife, Lorraine, lived in Owatonna most all of their married life. Barbara’s mother still lives in the house she grew up in near the fairgrounds. Barbara’s four brothers and she all graduated from OHS. Her brother, Brad Johnson still lives in Owatonna along with his wife, Karen who runs a daycare.
Sons of Norway conducts special food drive for Food Shelf
In honor of the national Son’s of Norway 125th anniversary, Nortonna Lodge recently hosted a food drive to benefit the Community Pathways of Steele County. The goal of the local chapter was to collect at least 125 lbs. of donations from the membership and the lodge would also provide $125.00 in monetary donations. The total food, cleaning supplies etc. came to 246 pounds. With monetary donations from membership, the total donation was $385.00.
The Nortonna Lodge is celebrating their 25th anniversary (chartered in 1995).b (see photo).
Drive-in Fair Fest
To replace this year’s Steele County Free Fair, a Drive-in Fair Fest will be held next week which would have been fair week. The event will take place on the fairgrounds Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Close to 20 food vendors you usually see at the fair will be on hand and scattered around Fair Square Park and in front of the grandstand. You can park your car free in the midway area and walk to your favorite fair food vendor. The following food vendors will be there: Dino’s Gyros, Evan’s Eatery, Godfather’s Pizza, Goette’s Pork Chop Sandwich, Grandma’s Cookies, Strawberries and Cream, Lopez Concessions, Minneapple Pie, Minnesnowii, Ole and Lena’s, Otte’s Kettle Corn, Pretzel Wiz, Schroder Concessions, Solem Concessions, Steele County ADA Malts, Tom Thumb Donuts, Fresh Fries and Becker’s Strawberry Smoothies.
Ag Society memberships
The 2019 Steele County Ag Society memberships will be carried over until 2021. If you are not a member, memberships are $5.00. Stop by the fair office before August 23 to purchase one.
Your dollars help support the fair and you are invited to the annual meeting of the Ag. Society the first Thursday in November (November 5).
Fair memories
The past few weeks I have written about memories of past fairs instead of stories about the 2020 fair which has been canceled. Next week would have been fair week. Here we go into the fair past.
Fair weddings
There were several weddings over the years that have taken place at the fair. The last one I remember was the wedding of Steve Gilman and Becky Hohenstein of Blooming Prairie in 2009. The wedding took place on the Fair Square Stage. The wedding was paid for by KOWZ Radio that sponsored the event for one couple in their listening audience. District Judge Rene Worke, conducted the service. Music was provided by the D.C. Drifters. The bride was brought to the fairgrounds in a limo and the wedded couple and their attendants were shuttled around town following the ceremony.
Bridesmaid was Jamie Pratt, and attendants were Rene Roeker, Jan Zappa and Tasheena Wigham. Groomsmen were Brent Podien (best man), Tom Best, Jordan Vick and Stewart Pratt. Parents of the groom were Stan and Judy Gilman of Owatonna. Parents of the bride were Bob and Bonnie Maxfield of Owatonna. Becky’s 98-year-old grandmother, Opal Pirkl, was brought to the fairgrounds by R and S Van from Blooming Prairie.
KOWZ sponsored one more wedding at the fair the next year, but I have forgotten the couple’s names.
In the mid-fifties there were at least three weddings that took place at the fair. A double wedding took place in front of the grandstand. John and Elizabeth Dostal and Holley and Florence Hanson of Owatonna tied the knot in front of the grandstand audience. All have passed away, but I was told that the Dostals came to the fair to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The most recent wedding that took place at the fair was in 1998 when carnival workers Gary and Kelly Jo Barker were married on the merry-go-round on the Merriam Midway. Dale Merriam told me that weddings at the fair were not uncommon among carnival workers. He said, “I’ve seen over a dozen weddings performed on our midway in 25 years.”
Remembering Sharon Stark at the fair
One of the people I worked with in my 30 plus years at the fair was Sharon Stark. Sharon has passed away but not until she spent over 50 years volunteering at the fair. Sharon became part of the fair as a result of close friend, Dick Reinhart, asking her if she would be interested in helping out at the fair office. From then on, Sharon made time in her busy life to serve the fair each August. She told me, “When I worked full time at the library, I’d put in my eight -hour day, go home and change clothes and come to the fair. There were some very late nights.”
Those were the days when the fair secretary’s office was in a tiny space just east of the beer garden. She worked with Dorothy Reiter and Margaret Reinhardt. Sharon worked for four different managers including Ty Sincock, Louie Allgeyer, Elmer Reseland and Jim Gleason. When the Four Seasons arena was built the fair office was moved to the meeting room on the east end of the arena.
Sharon remembered a lot of changes in the fair over the 50 years she was involved. She told me, “The carnivals have grown, the commercial exhibits expanded by several hundred and of course many of you remember the little train that ran around Fair Square Park. That train became a trademark of the fair. Sharon said, “I can remember the Tom Thumb donut boys who were just teenagers then and now they own the business. We delivered all kinds of love letters to those boys from local female admirers.”
When Sharon started working at the fair, there were no computers. Everything was done by hand. She told me, “We had runners that would take messages to vendors or carnival workers. There were no cell phones, so we had three lights on the grandstand that could be seen from almost everywhere on the west side of the fairgrounds. One light called for the electrician, one for the plumber and one for the police. When they saw their light, they’d come to the fair office to be informed of the problem.”
Sharon remembered the polio epidemic that canceled many fairs, however she said the SCFF was never canceled altogether, although the year of the epidemic the fair was held just one day.
Sharon remembered terrible heat during fair week. Some years it was nearly unbearable and certainly affected the numbers of fair attendees. Of course, there were rainy weeks when the fair was almost rained out. (I can remember 2007 when eight inches of rain fell and flooded the entire grounds and even the fair office.)
At the time of her death, Sharon handled the open class premiums and began her work well ahead of the fair.
Notes
The Steele County Historical Society is sponsoring an ice cream social this Thursday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m. on the patio at the History Center. This event is a supplemental program to the country school exhibit. Donations accepted to defray the cost.
Hy-Vee offers drive-by flu shots
Hy-Vee in Owatonna will make available drive-up flu shots starting this Monday until October 31. Hours will be Monday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flu vaccines are also available at the Hy-Vee pharmacy. Each person receiving a flue vaccine at Hy-Vee can earn a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount at any Hy-Vee gas.
Joke of the week
Gravely ill, a man went to the doctor with his wife. After the exam, the physician motioned for the wife to meet him in the hallway. “Your husband is very sick,” the doctor said. “But there are three things you can do to insure his survival. First, fix him three healthful delicious meals a day. Next, give him a stress-free environment and don’t complain about anything. Finally, make passionate love to him every day” On the drive home, the husband asked, “What did the doctor say?” “I’m sorry,” she answered. You’re not going to make it.”