Kristin Haberman, Lisa Hyland, Lisa Kern and Barb Heerema were the 2020 nominees for the Woman of Achievement award, with Lisa Hyland being awarded. After going virtual last year due to COVID-19, Owatonna Business Women is bringing back the in-person event to name the organization's 50th Woman of Achievement. (Photo Courtesy of Owatonna Business Women)
Owatonna Business Women will be honoring the incredible achievements and selfless dedication of five amazing, community-nominated women during during their 50th annual Women of Achievement event. The evening will culminate with one of the five nominees awarded as the 2022 Woman of Achievement.
OBW will also honor one woman for a Lifetime of incredible Achievement and service that has paved the way and positively impacted our community for decades, as well as highlighting one outstanding young woman for showing great promise toward a successful career and positive impact on our community.
Eleven $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to aspiring women in our community who will be furthering their education in college and show great potential to positively impact our community in the future.
The Women of Achievement event will be held on Saturday, March 19 at the Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Road. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the official program will start at 7. The keynote speaker for the 50th annual event is Lisa Hyland, 2020 Woman of Achievement winner and Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources with Federated Insurance.
A substantial sampling of hors d'oeuvres will be available at stations in the Member Dining Area and butlered during the social hour from 6-7 p.m. A cash bar serving alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.
Celebration attire is 'business dressy' although OBW encourages guests to dress up in festive cocktail or evening attire this year to celebrate this milestone event! Plan to walk the Red Carpet and have your photo taken 'paparazzi style' as part of the "Old Hollywood Glamour" theme to celebrate the Golden Anniversary of this prestigious event. (Please know that all are welcome and the themed dress code is just for fun. Any style of dress will be welcome. Dress to your comfort and inclination.)
Tickets are available for purchase at Kottke Jewelers, 115 N. Cedar Ave. Please feel free to reach out to our 2022 event co-chairs Melinda Estey or Leshia Cummins with any questions via email at OBWWomanOfAchievement@gmail.com.