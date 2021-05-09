Jason Wray-Raabolle has been named site lead physician for Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna and Faribault, Minnesota, replacing Dr. Brian Bunkers.
Wra-Raabolle's new role if effective Wednesday. The site lead physician role will combine the responsibilities of Brian Bunkers, of Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna and Faribault, and Diane Wallner, medical director.
Wray-Raabolle is a family medicine physician who has practiced in Owatonna since 2001. He is vice chair of primary care for the Southeast Minnesota Region and has served as chair of the Department of Family Medicine in Owatonna.
As the site lead physician, Wray-Raabolle will partner with David Berg, senior administrator, and Shelly Olson, nurse administrator, to oversee operations in Faribault and Owatonna, and ensure alignment with regional goals and targets.
Wray-Raabolle will work closely with Bunkers and Wallner to ensure a smooth transition as they rotate out of their leadership roles.