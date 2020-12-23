Free meal bundles will be available to all children ages 1-18. Meal pick-up will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 4, 5, and 7 at these locations:

• Lincoln Elementary - 747 Havana - Main Entrance / Door #1

• McKinley Elementary - 1050 22nd Street NE - Main Entrance / Door #1

• Wilson Elementary - 325 Meadow Lane - Main Entrance / Door #1

• Owatonna Middle School - 500 15th Street NE - Main Entrance / Door #1

• Owatonna High School - 333 E School Street - Door #16

Please call (507) 444-8616 or email Nutrition Services at nutritionservices@isd761.org with any questions.

