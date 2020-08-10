Local high school students Ethan Engel and Brandon Steiger of Owatonna have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.
In honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary this year, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region. Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.
“For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements,” said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee’s vice president of training and education. “The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals.”
High school students selected for this year’s scholarship had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29. Their average years of service working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years.