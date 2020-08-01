A couple of weeks before Bob passed on to “Gloryland”, Heaven, his caregiver just beamed at me and exclaimed, “I was trying to get Bob to talk a little today, so I asked him ‘what makes you happy?’ He softly though matter-of-factly answered ‘the light of the my life.’” I was so delighted and yet surprised at the same time to think he would call me the light of his life. Now this is myriads of times better than him saying “my honey” or “my sweetheart”! I’m positive that my big smile was as wide as the sky and would melt a snowman’s heart.
But after a couple of minutes, I thought, wait a second... I’m not the light of the world, Jesus is! So maybe Bob was talking about Jesus being the light of his life who makes him happy and not I. However, Jesus does say to Christ followers, “You are the light of the world.” (Matthew 5:14)
The first song I wrote after I was baptized in the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:8, 2:4) immediately came to my mind and heart: “I love you, Lord Jesus, you’re the light in my world. I worship you, I praise you, and I follow through with you. I take up my cross and I suffer for you. But for doing what is right, how happy, happy, happy I am! Amen, Amen!”
Indeed, this song is absolute proof and is true confirmation that it is actually both Jesus (the Holy Spirit) and I who are the light in Bob’s life and who make him happy! Praise God! I am so very happy and encouraged to hear and know this! Amen!
Bob’s answer was like a breath of fresh air, clean air! I also admit that I desperately needed this encouraging word from my beloved husband, especially since I have not heard much of anything good coming from him, for he never initiated any kind of conversation unless it was a negative or critical comment about the food and water, tea that I had served him, or about some of the cares and/or problems that needed (or did not need) to be discussed. Of course, this was not only deeply hurtful but highly frustrating as well. So during these trying storms, without him hearing me, I’d whisper over and over again this “love never fails” verse: Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.” (I Corinthians 13:7-8) I would whisper this verse and softly sing in tongues until I felt like a high-flying eagle that soars victoriously above the storms on God’s wings of grace and peace.
Even though Bob never talked much, he always did respond and told me he loved me when I expressed in words my love for him, which was many times a day during these “death sentence” years. For the one thing especially that I wanted him to know and be most assured of is my deep love for him and that nothing, not even diseases, could ever change that. Many times I told him that for not even one half second of our 58 1/2 years of marriage did I not want to be married to him. For it was God who put us together and He most certainly knew what He was doing! I praise and thank God for the blessed and happy marriage we had together. Amen!