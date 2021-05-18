The Steele County Historical Society is seeking nominations for the 2021 Preservation Awards. SCHS recognizes Steele County buildings and properties for restoration and preservation efforts throughout this past year.
Properties eligible for nomination include homes, businesses, farmsteads, and rural properties from all corners of Steele County. To be considered for this award, the structure should reflect the architectural style of the time it was built and remain true to the detail as possible. The structure should be in good condition and restoration project complete.
All nominations must be received at the Steele County Historical Society office by June 14 to begin the selection process. When nominating a property, please explain why you chose to nominate this property, any historical significance, and a photograph of the completed restoration. It is helpful to the selection committee when before and after photos are included.
Call 507-451-1420 for more information. To submit a nomination, email kellen@steelehistorymuseum.org or mail a suggestion to SCHS, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN. 55060.