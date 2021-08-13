Traffic patterns for a construction project on North Cedar Avenue will change starting Monday, Aug. 16. Weather permitting, the intersection of North Cedar Avenue and Pearl Street will be closed. Traffic has been re-opened at the Rose Street intersection.
However, both directions of travel along North Cedar Avenue from Rose Street to Pearl Street remain closed. Traffic will be routed around the work area via CSAH 45/Oak Avenue, East Main Street, and North Elm Avenue. The Vine Street and Broadway Street intersections will remain open to traffic at this time. Pedestrian access is to be maintained to all businesses along North Cedar Avenue throughout the project.
Construction on North Cedar Avenue is anticipated to continue throughout the summer with traffic control changes occurring as work progresses. The roadway is planned to be re-paved before the end of the year while the alleys and landscaping are to be finalized next year.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. The city of Owatonna advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on the project, visit bit.ly/NCASP.