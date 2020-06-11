Community Bank Owatonna donates to Jump Start Owatonna

Locally owned and operated Community Bank Owatonna (CBO) has donated $1,500 to Jump Start Owatonna, a new resource for local small businesses battling the effects of COVID-19.
Jump Start Owatonna was created to raise funding and awareness for small businesses that are struggling due to the ongoing economic challenges created by COVID-19. Applicants must be for-profit businesses with 20 or fewer employees and its principal location in Owatonna. These businesses must demonstrate negative financial impacts due to COVID-19 and must be open or intending to reopen after restrictions are lifted.
CBO President/CEO Tim Kluender believes the donation represents money well spent as an investment in Owatonna and its small business community. “Small businesses and the entrepreneurs that operate them represent a significant portion of our bank’s customer base”, Kluender said. “As a small business ourselves, Jump Start Owatonna provides a natural and meaningful opportunity for us to give back to our community. We are pleased to support those local businesses that add to our quality of life.”
Owatonna Chamber of Commerce & Tourism President Brad Meier agreed with Kluender’s sentiment. “Jump Start Owatonna offers critical assistance to our small businesses who are hurting today’’, Meier said. “I applaud Community Bank Owatonna for this generous donation and encourage others in the community to support these small businesses that are such pillars of our community.”
In addition to providing monetary donations, Jump Start Owatonna is asking citizens to shop locally at small businesses in the community, and to create awareness about the program on social media channels.
For more information, to donate, or to apply for funding for your eligible small business, please visit the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce & Tourism website at www.owatonna.org.