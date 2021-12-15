The American Red Cross is experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. During the holidays they typically see a decline in blood donations, so this season, strongly consider a gift of blood — it could save a life.
The need for blood products continues to outpace donations. Allina Health is currently in the red status for O positive and O negative blood types. Allina Health needs these products to best care for those who rely on us. To get back on track, it’s simple, we need YOU. Allina Health is helping by sponsoring Red Cross blood drives at Allina Health facilities to encourage our employees to give. We also encourage members of the public to find an available appointment near you:
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
People can also help by applying to become blood donor ambassadors. For frequent donors, this can be a great way to help between donations. In this role, you connect with donors by greeting them, helping them with intake and making them feel comfortable throughout the process. As the Red Cross says on its web site, “each volunteer shift you take is another opportunity to help save lives.”