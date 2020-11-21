PARK AND REC: Dreaming of Summer at River Springs Water Park

As it begins getting cold, I can’t help but daydream about summer, the sunshine, the hot weather and of course spending my days at the pool! I’m sure I am not the only one that can’t wait for the endless hours of sunshine and hot temperatures. Our season passes have been a huge hit over the years and we hope that continues into 2021! Season Passes include access to River Springs Water Park for general Open Swim, Lap Swim, Tiny Tot Time, Water Walking, and Water Aerobics. Family Season passes along with Individual season passes will be available for purchase starting Dec. 1 and will continue to be available for purchase into the summer months. This year all season passes are available for purchase online through our Parks and Recreation website, the in person option is still available at the Parks and Recreation Office during however purchase online or over the phone is strongly encouraged. Don’t forget about those sunshine lovers during this holiday season and give them the gift of summer.
River Springs Water Park – Season Passes
Season passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office as well as at River Springs during the Water Park season. An ID card will be issued to you for unlimited access during lap swim, water walking, morning and afternoon water aerobics, tiny tot time, and open swim. An Individual Season Pass is $85 and a Family Season Pass, which includes 3 people, is $180 and $20 for each additional person.
Family Season Pass Requirements
• A household consisting of up to 2 adults (parents or legal guardians only) and their dependent children.
• Family members must all live in the same household
• Only those individuals in the immediate family can be included on the family season pass.
• Dependents include children 22 years old and under if, they are a full time student in college; otherwise, an individual season pass is required. (College ID will be needed for proof of enrollment)
River Springs Water Park – Groups and Birthday Parties outings
Do you have a large group outing, company picnic or birthday party coming up? Don’t forget, River Springs offers discount admission rates to large groups and company picnics who pre-register 2 weeks or more in advance and we also have birthday party packages to fit the needs of any size of party. Reserve your event today by calling River Springs Water Park.
Parks and Recreation Tid Bits
New Registration System
We are excited to announce our new software registration system, CivicRec, is now available at Owatonna Park and Rec! Our project team has been working for several months on the launch of this new registration system with the goal to better and more efficiently serve you, our customers.
Creating your new account:
• Visit the Owatonna Park and Rec website: http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation
• Click on the Register Now button
• On desktop, select Log in/Create Account in the upper left corner, then select Create your OWMMPR Account.
• On a mobile device, select Account in the upper right corner and then select Sign Up.
• Fill in the required information.
• To receive text alerts (i.e. activity cancellations, facility closings), indicate your mobile carrier next to your cell number.
• That’s it! You’re ready to register for our programs.
• Add additional members (spouse, children, etc.) at any time in your account settings. Keep your entire household on one account!
• When you’ve found a program, make sure to select the correct account member before adding it to your cart.
Letters to Santa – He’ll Write Back!
Santa is accepting letters Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 and he will write back! His mailbox will be available outside the Park and Rec Office, 540 West Hills Circle, Owatonna, during office hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Simply drop your letter in his mailbox and he’ll write you back. Don’t forget to include your address with your letter!