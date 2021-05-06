Drivers will encounter a left lane closure in the westbound lane of Highway 14 from east of Interstate 35 to County Road 43 beginning May 10 as crews start installing high-tension cable median barrier, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The westbound lane closure in Steele County will be about 4.4 miles in length. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of May, weather permitting.
Barriers are made of three or four steel cables strung on posts. The posts break and the cables flex when the barrier is struck, absorbing much of the kinetic energy, and redirecting the car along the median to prevent a cross-median crash. MnDOT has evaluated the performance of cable median barriers and determined that nearly all the fatal and serious injury cross median crashes have been eliminated where the barrier has been installed.