Northwestern Health Sciences University (NWHSU), the premier evidence-based integrative health learning center, is the recipient of a $1 million grant awarded from the Harry and Jan Sweere Foundation. This grant is given in honor of Dr. Joseph Sweere and Mary Sweere’s significant contributions to health, wellness and the chiropractic profession.
Directed to primarily support the work of the Sweere Clinic, a holistic healing center, the $1 million grant will provide a vital bridge to the future, supporting the vision for the H.C. Sweere Center for Clinical Biomechanics and Applied Ergonomics, and allowing time for the Sweere Clinic to become self-sustaining. The Sweere Clinic opened to the public on July 14 on NWHSU’s Bloomington campus.
“The Harry and Jan Sweere Foundation is privileged to honor Dr. Joe and Mary Sweere with this gift to Northwestern Health Sciences University. The Foundation recognizes Dr. Joe and Mary’s significant work toward providing excellent chiropractic and holistic care to so many. Harry and Jan would be elated to offer this gift on behalf of their dear brother and sister-in-law. The Sweere family honors our beloved Uncle Joe and Aunt Mary’s passion and legacy with this donation,” states Pam Sweere, President and Executive Director of the Foundation.
The generosity of the Harry and Jan Sweere Family Foundation through multiple grants over the past several years has enabled NWHSU to make significant strides toward achieving the vision set forth by Dr. Sweere.
“The opening of the Sweere Clinic is the fulfillment of a dream my late wife Mary and I conceptualized many years ago,” said Dr. Joseph Sweere, founder of the H.C. Sweere Center for Clinical Biomechanics and Applied Ergonomics. “Our mission is to empower our patients as active participants in their own health care, with the goal of providing relief from suffering and pain.”
The Sweere Clinic pairs state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment with a team of integrative practitioners who focus on each patient’s needs. Opened in July of this year, clinic practitioners function as a multi-disciplinary integrative care team to resolve complex neuro-musculoskeletal conditions through natural, drug-free, nonsurgical methods that lead to optimal health outcomes. The clinic currently includes practitioners in chiropractic, functional neurology, and acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. The existing 3-D Biomechanics Lab is now part of the clinical services and the clinic plans to add additional providers over time.
“The opening of this state-of-the-art healing center would never have been possible without the combined vision of Dr. Sweere and the financial contributions of the Harry and Jan Sweere Foundation,” said Deb Bushway, Ph.D., president and CEO at NWHSU. “It is our honor to further recognize Dr. Sweere’s legacy through our commitment to improve the healthcare system through personalized healing and improved outcomes.”
Dr. Sweere is a 1961 graduate of NWHSU with a doctor of chiropractic degree. He is a leading authority on occupational health, wellness and safety education, as well as on the art, science and philosophy of chiropractic. He has also served as a business consultant to numerous U.S. companies, as well as non-profit health-related organizations. Dr. Sweere has lectured and presented at educational conferences worldwide and served as the Chairperson for the Rehabilitation Review Panel for the Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) for the State of Minnesota for 34 years. He currently serves as the chiropractic representative for the Workers’ Compensation Research Institute (WCRI) for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Dr. Sweere practiced chiropractic in Owatonna, MN for 25 years and has been a full-time chiropractic educator since 1986 until his recent retirement.