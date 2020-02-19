Viracon, Inc. and Employees Donate $137,000 to United Way of Steele County

Viracon, Inc. and employees made generous donations totaling $137,734 to the United Way of Steele County 2019 campaign, which includes $125,284 from payroll deductions and fun workplace events, such as raffles and contests, and $11,752 from corporate contributions. Veteran Workplace Campaign Chair, Viracon’s Carla Kern, led an informative and fun filled campaign for her coworkers inspiring her colleagues to increase their donations over 22% above last year increasing donations for 4 straight years.
“Viracon, Inc. is one of those workplace we know we can count on year after year to support the vital human services represented by United Way’s Opportunity Programs and agency partners. They demonstrate their commitment to our community through their generosity,” said United Way President, Kim Schaufenbuel. “Community leaders like Kelly Schuller and Carla Kern set examples for all of us to do the right thing locally.”
The mission of the United Way of Steele County is to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. United Way raised $786,045 in 2019 which will fund 24 critically needed programs operated by local nonprofit agencies. To make a contribution go to www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org or mail a check or pledge to United Way, Box 32, Owatonna, MN 55060 or text UWSC to 40403.