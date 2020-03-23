Matthew Kern joins RE/MAX Venture

OWATONNA — Matt Gillard, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Venture is pleased to announce Matthew Kern as the newest agent to join the Owatonna RE/MAX office.
“After completing my Active Duty service in the Army and moving back to Minnesota, I have spent the majority of my time working in the real estate realm, both in construction/remodeling and also purchasing investment properties. I will be putting this knowledge and experience to work helping people sell and buy homes and properties,” said Kern. “I grew up on a dairy farm south of Owatonna, and now having acquired an interest in and passion for real estate, I am looking forward to helping family, friends, former classmates and others achieve their dreams & goals.” Kern adds, “I didn’t consider anything other than a real estate career with RE/MAX Venture; I appreciate the values on which Matt and Deb are building their business. I know I will get the training and encouragement I need to be successful within a positive environment — from Broker, to fellow agents, to support staff.”
“As a veteran myself, I am proud and appreciative of Matthew’s service to our country. He is exactly the type of agent we are looking for,” said Gillard. “He is learning-based and self-motivated, with a positive attitude and real desire to help others. He is a great addition to the professional, service-oriented team we are building here at RE/MAX Venture.”