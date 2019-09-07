PARK AND REC: Deer Hunt Deadline Approaching & Master Plan Update

Archery Hunt Deadline is Sept. 13
The city archery hunt deadline is next Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. Cost is $20. Register at the Parks & Recreation office, or online. All hunters must be at least 18 years of age and have a Minnesota DNR hunting license. Dates of the hunt are Nov. 2-23 and Nov. 24-Dec. 20.
All applicants must pass a proficiency test using the same equipment with which they will be hunting. Tests dates are Sept. 28 or Oct. 5. Two sets of 15 permits will be randomly awarded Oct. 8 from the pool passing the test. After the drawing, hunters will be called in the order they were drawn to choose their location.
Only antlerless deer may be harvested, but hunters may Earn-A-Buck. Bag limit is 5 deer per hunter. Parks available are: Cashman, Hammann, Kaplan’s Woods, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, North Straight River Parkway, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Manthey Park, Maple Creek Parkway and Kriesel Park. Mineral Springs Park is available for the second half only.
For a full application, go to the Parks & Recreation website. Any questions, please contact Mary Jo Knudson at 507-774-7364 or maryjo.knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
Owatonna Parks and Trails System Master Plan
The City of Owatonna is working on creating a 20-year vision for the future of our parks and trails and is looking for valuable feedback from the community. A draft plan has been created with recommendations that are the result of the park and trail assessments and evaluations, community engagement and feedback along with the overall planning goals and city policies.
But we need your help! The community’s input is vital to the success of the plan. Please take time to review the draft plan, ask questions and provide your feedback to the city. These are your parks and trails!
Here is how you can help:
1. Review the draft plan online by downloading it here (it is large, 170 mb): https://wsbeng.sharefile.com/d-s5552c6990954b9d8
2. Visit the project website with an interactive map for leaving an idea, a comment, or what you like and don’t like. And to see what everyone else is saying. The interactive map website is here: https://wsb.mysocialpinpoint.com/owatonnaparksplan#/
3. Provide comments directly to city staff on the draft plan, you can contact:
Mary Jo Knudson (City of Owatonna Recreation Supervisor)
Email: mary.knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us Tel: 507-774-7316
We appreciate the valuable input we have received so far. Please continue to share this information with neighbors, co-workers and others in your community!