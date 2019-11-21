AUSTIN — Riverland Community College Theatre opens its second show of the season with a fresh take on the classic Broadway musical Once Upon a Mattress.
This modern interpretation of “The Princess and the Pea” not only puts a twist on the well-known fairy tale but also brings a new perspective to the classic musical comedy. Prince Dauntless hasn’t had any luck finding a bride, until along comes the unconventional Princess Winnifred—but can she pass the test? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking story of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Some material may not be suitable for young children.
Once Upon a Mattress features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. Lindsey Duoos Williams directs. Choreography is by Marny Rohr. Musical direction is by Amalie Niethammer. The set and sound design is by John Deyo. Costumes are by Madlain Vander. Jennifer Wiebrand is the stage manager. Accompaniment is by Audrey Kristufek.
Once Upon a Mattress stars Paulina Aguirre Quijano (Wizard), Brianna Ahlbrecht (Lady Lucille), Yasmin Bacelar de Souza (Lady Beatrice), Carrie Braaten (Queen Aggravain), Nikolai Brinda (Sir Louis), Jon Cochran (King Sextimus), Morgan Dickman (Minstrel), KariLynn Finley-Cook (Lady Charlotte), Emily Funke (Lady Helena), Chloe Guttormson (Princess Winnifred), Austin Hodnefield (Sir Luce), Katie Hunerdosse (Lady Mabelle), Anthony Jax (Sir George), Blythe Johnson (Princess #12), Katie Lillemon (Lady Merrill), Anders Nelson (Sir Harry), Kyle Nelson (Prince Dauntless), Kaye Perry (Jester), Mike Petersen (Sir Studley), Oscar Quintero (Sir Archie), Faith Rautenkranz (Lady Rowena), Noelan Riley (Sir Harald), and Misha Stanley (Lady Larken).
Performances will be Nov. 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.
Individual tickets to Once Upon a Mattress are $16 and are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets or at the Riverland Box Office, located in room E107 in the East Building of the Austin campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one hour before performances. Riverland students receive two free tickets to each performance with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.
Riverland Theatre strives to provide quality productions that are entertaining and challenging to both the audience and the artists. Those with concerns about a specific production are encouraged to become familiar with the material before attending the performance.