The American Association of University Women Owatonna members, interested guests and potential members are invited to attend the monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Jan. 11 via Zoom. Non-members interested in attending should contact the AAUW at aauwowatonna@gmail.com.
The speaker for the evening will be Ayan Musse, a licensed school social worker with the Mankato school district. Ayan was born in Somalia and has lived the refugee experience since age 13. She understands the struggles of racial inequality and the importance of building an all-inclusive community where everyone is welcome. She is passionate about challenging individuals to expand their thinking while equipping and empowering those who desire to see actual, sustainable change within the community.