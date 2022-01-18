...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Consolidated Communications announces scholarship opportunity for high school seniors
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in the company’s southern Minnesota service area. Seven selected candidates will receive $2,000 scholarships from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation.
Two types of scholarships will be awarded:
• One $2,000 Jon Tollefson Technology Scholarship: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans to major in either Telecommunications or Information Technology (IT) at a university, college, or technical college and be a Minnesota resident.
• Six $2,000 General Scholarships: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans to attend post-secondary education at a university, college, or technical college, be a Minnesota resident, and the applicant’s family must subscribe to at least one service from Consolidated Communications.
A telecom alliance panel will review each application and select finalists based on the applicant’s grades, academic achievements and extra-curricular activities. Preference to receive the scholarships is given to students who have an interest in telecommunications technology and rural communities. Students and their families can learn more about the scholarship and download the application at:
Applications must be submitted to Consolidated Communications by February 18, 2022. Students should send them to:
Consolidated Communications
Attn: Sam Gett
P.O. Box 3248
221 East Hickory Street
Mankato, MN 56002
The company will complete the last page of the application upon receiving it.
Consolidated Communications is pleased to join MTA in helping young people further their education. The Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation is part of the Minnesota Telecom Alliance, a trade association that advocates and represents the interests of more than 70 companies that provide advanced telecommunications services in the state.