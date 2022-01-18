Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in the company’s southern Minnesota service area. Seven selected candidates will receive $2,000 scholarships from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation.

Two types of scholarships will be awarded:

• One $2,000 Jon Tollefson Technology Scholarship: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans to major in either Telecommunications or Information Technology (IT) at a university, college, or technical college and be a Minnesota resident.

• Six $2,000 General Scholarships: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans to attend post-secondary education at a university, college, or technical college, be a Minnesota resident, and the applicant’s family must subscribe to at least one service from Consolidated Communications.

A telecom alliance panel will review each application and select finalists based on the applicant’s grades, academic achievements and extra-curricular activities. Preference to receive the scholarships is given to students who have an interest in telecommunications technology and rural communities. Students and their families can learn more about the scholarship and download the application at:

https://www.mnta.org/page/Scholarship

Applications must be submitted to Consolidated Communications by February 18, 2022. Students should send them to:

Consolidated Communications

Attn: Sam Gett

P.O. Box 3248

221 East Hickory Street

Mankato, MN 56002

The company will complete the last page of the application upon receiving it.

Consolidated Communications is pleased to join MTA in helping young people further their education. The Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation is part of the Minnesota Telecom Alliance, a trade association that advocates and represents the interests of more than 70 companies that provide advanced telecommunications services in the state.

