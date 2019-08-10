As I write this our nation is mourning another series of mass shootings. Several of them seem to be race related, so the pundits on the news are arguing whether or not the president’s tendency to use race and immigration issues to fire up his supporters contributed to these actions. Predictably, the anti-Trump network I watched claimed that the president’s divisive speech creates the atmosphere for such actions and pointed out the significant increase in “hate” crimes since President Trump took office. The pro-president network argued that we cannot blame other people for the shooters actions. The shooters are solely responsible for their evil deeds. Both sides have their point, but I’d argue that we are naïve if we don’t think political rhetoric moves people to action. After all, political rhetoric is not scholarly conversation, but an attempt to motivate people to act. That is the point of it.
Several evangelical Christian leaders were recently asked if some of the president’s racially insensitive speech bothered them. They responded that they were not particularly concerned with what the president said in his tweets or at his rallies, but what he did on policies that were important to them.
Christian leaders more than anybody else should understand the scripture when it says, “the tongue is a fire. The tongue is placed among our members as a world of iniquity; it stains the whole body…” (James 3:6) “If any think they are religious, and do not bridle their tongues but deceive their hearts, their religion is worthless.” (James 1:26) “Rash words are like sword thrusts, but the tongue of the wise brings healing…Truthful lips last forever, but a lying tongue lasts only for a moment.” (Prov. 12:18-19)
Our faith tradition declares that words matter. The character of our speech matters. Christians can disagree about tax policy, how much should be invested in defense and how much in social programs, or how we should approach immigration issues. I don’t think that God cares a bit whether Republicans or Democrats are in power as long as “Justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:24) I do think that God cares how we comport ourselves in our civil discourse. I think God does care if Christians publicly stand up and say that racially insensitive speech does not concern them, because it must. It’s a fiery sword that burns deeper divisions in the human family instead of breeding healing and reconciliation. It might not directly cause mass murders and other hate crimes, but it certainly does nothing to build a society where such things do not happen. If we are going to flap our tongues, let us speak wise words that bring healing, instead of words that are hurtful and divisive.
When I was young and my speech became impertinent, my mom would scold, “Watch your tongue.” I think it is good advice for our leaders. It is good advice for all of us. Let us speak words that build up, bring people together, compliment, and open communication instead of cutting communication off as we interact with others this week. Let’s watch our tongues.