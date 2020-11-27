While you may see people falling on TV with a laugh track in the background, tripping and falling can be a scary situation in the real world. Tripping and falling can happen at any moment, and as you get older a fall can cause an abundance of issues. Every year, 3 million older adults in our nation are treated in the emergency room for falls, and 1 out of 5 falls can lead to injuries such as broken bones or head injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of falls continues to rise each year and if we continue this trend, by 2030 we can expect 7 deaths every hour due to falls.
While many people fear falling, understanding the causes and how to avoid the risks will help to ease your mind and make every day safer for you and your loved ones. Various conditions may contribute to a risk of falling, such as weakness, diabetes and heart disease. Vision problems, poor footwear, and even rugs can also lead to an increased risk of falls. Most falls are caused by a combination of various factors, but you can take control and find ways to reduce the risk. According to the National Institute of Aging, some tips that can help you reduce the risk of falling include:
• Being active: Going on walks or moving around the house can assist in strengthening your legs and make it easier to catch yourself.
• Get your eyes and ears tested: you may not realize that your eyes and ears are not working like they’re supposed to. Getting the proper care for your vision and hearing can improve your balance as well as the ability to move around overall.
• Get enough sleep: Being too tired can make it easier to not pay attention to where you are going and can make it easier to trip.
• Use an assistive device: While using a cane or a walker may not seem fun, when you feel safer walking, you usually are. Also, if you do lose your balance, an assistive device can help you regain your it.
• Wear good shoes: Slippers and sandals may be comfy, but they make it easier to trip. Wearing good tennis shoes around the house can give you a better grip and better support.
• Make your house safe: Getting rid of objects around the house that can make you trip such as rugs or chords can make it safer to move around.
• Talk to your doctor: Knowing the side effects of your medications and knowing if a condition you have can affect your balance gives you the knowledge to adjust your lifestyle to keep you safe.
The person that knows the most about your body is you. Being safer when you’re up and moving can keep you out of the hospital and doing the things you love. Properly exercising everyday keeps your arms and legs strong and makes moving around a lot easier. Try to get at least 150 minutes a week of physical activity such as going on a walk or performing daily exercise. It is always a good idea to be proactive, and the more you do now the less chance you have of an injury in the future.