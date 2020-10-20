West Hills Social Commons Reopening!
West Hills Social Commons is now open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Please remember you must pre-register for all programs, no walk in are allowed. To register please call 507-444-4280 or go online to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/293/Online-Registration. When you arrive at West Hills Social Commons please stop at the front desk to check in.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Please check back for 2021 dates.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold. Patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Please call 507-455-3195 for more information.
Bowling Scores
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights for Sept. 28:
Fifth Frame Jackpot winner: Janice Walker
Pins Over Average include Sharon Hassing 177 (+56); Judy Johnson 159 (+34) & 166 (+41); Reuben Ebeling 181 (+32); Mike Dettmer 211 (+27); Rod Fletcher 227 (+33); Jim Gasner 169 (+25) and 504 series (+72)
Split Conversions include Reuben Ebeling (3-10); Chuck Newgard (5-6); Rod Fletcher (4-5); Sharon Hassing (3-6-7-10); Jim Harlicker (3-6-7-8-10)
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights for Friday, Oct. 2
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Mike Dettmer
Pins Over Average include Mike Dettmer 236 (+53); Reuben Ebeling 193 (+43); Judy Drevlow 189 (+30) for game 1 and Marty Speikers 206 (+29) & 202 (+25) for games 2 and 3.
High Total Score: Marty Speikers 585 (+55)
Split Conversions include Paula Burshem (2-7-8 & 4-5); Chuck Newgard (2-4-10 & 3-10); Floyd Herme (5-6); Judy Drevlow (3-10); Marty Speikers (3-10)
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights for Monday, Oct. 5
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Myland Vroman
High Games include Jerry Drevlow 245 (+55) for game 1, Chuck Newgard 194 (+43) for game 2, and Mike Dettmer 222 (+34) for game 3.
Other highlights: Jerry Drevlow 221 (+31); Myland Vroman 194 (+31)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher (2-5-7); Arlene Gleason and Myland Vroman (each 3-10)
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights for Friday, Oct. 9
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Drevlow
High Games:
Judy Drevlow, Jim Gasner, and Reuben Ebeling (each +15 pins over average) for game 1; Chuck Newgard 198 (+41) and Reuben Ebeling 180 (+29) for game 2; Judy Johnson 172 (+18) for game 3.
Series High Over Average: Reuben Ebeling 501 (+51)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher (5-7); Jim Gasner (3-10); Judy Drevlow (3-10 twice)
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights for Monday, Oct. 12
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Rod Fletcher
High Games:
Game 1: Chuck Newgard 194 (+39); Jim Gasner 190 (+38); Jerry Drevlow 234 (+36) Rod Fletcher 221 (+29); Marty Speikers 215 (+29); Dennis Johnson 157 (+27) Mike Dettmer 215 (+25)
Game 2: Myland Vroman 210 (+49); Rod Fletcher 229 (+37); Jim Harlicker 175 (+36); Reuben Ebeling 173 (+31); Jim Gasner 180 (+28)
Game 3: Rod Fletcher 236 (+45); Arlene Gleason 169 (+40); Myland Vroman 190 (+29)
Series High Over Average: Rod Fletcher 686 (+110)
Split Conversions: Mike Dettmer (5-8-10); Dennis Johnson (4-5); Judy Drevlow (6-7 & 3-10)
Seniors, come and join us on Monday and/or Friday mornings at 9 a.m. for bowling fun! All averages can compete for prize money!