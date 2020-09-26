I find it enjoyable to look back at downtown Owatonna and re-live history as it took place in the ‘good old days’. One of those Cedar Ave. icons was Steve’s Cigar Store which was located in the 200 block of Cedar Ave. I ran across quite a description of what went on at Steve’s from the late Norbert McCrady that was sent to me years ago by the man himself. His writing was colorful as you’ll discover as I present the story of this popular downtown location as written by McCrady.
The story of Steve’s
Steve’s Cigar Store was owned by Steve Kubiatowicz. It was the most compact concentration of everything a red-blooded American sports fan could want, ever crammed into an area approximately 20 feet wide and 60 feet long. Steve’s was where you went for a five cent cigar, a big-town newspaper, and such famous magazines as Esquire, The Farmer’s Almanac, Ladies Home Journal, Life, Look, Liberty, the Daily Racing Form, the Saturday Evening Post and others, a bowl of chili, Prince Albert in the can, the best barbecue ribs, a short beer for a nickel, or a tall one for a dime (and a pitcher for a quarter), two packs of Luckies for two bits, a hamburger with a cup of coffee and chips for one thin dime, a sack of Bull Durham for a nickel, apple pie alamode for 15 cents, the best French Fries in town plus the best assortment of skyrockets, cherry bombs, sizzlers and punks for the July 4 celebration.
Up until the mid-thirties, one could get a two-bit hair cut at Steve’s by entering the left double door at the front of the store. There, Bill Fox and Norrie Skogaeth manned two chairs in a glass enclosed barber shop that sat inside Steve’s front corner. In about 1935, Fox had to move his shop across the street at Cedar and Vine downstairs under Mitchell Nursery’s flower store when Steve ran out of space for his ever-expanding variety of merchandize and pinball machines.
Steve’s official janitor
Steve’s official janitor was Eddie Sahler. He was a WWI Navy veteran whose inscrutable grin was ever present when he had a chew inside his lower lip. Steve’s was home to Eddie who drew himself a tap beer now and then and ate most of his meals at the lunch counter. His salary was minimal but this was during the height of the great depression and rooms were cheap a half-block away at Edna VanMeter’s rooming house, so Eddie never complained. Eddie didn’t need an awful lot of sleep so when Steve’s closed at midnight, he chugged up the street to Sharkey’s Café which was open all night. Eddie and local taximan Frank Sparber filled each other in on the local scuttlebutt since their last conversation the night before. About 1 a.m. the Honorable Bernard McGovern, Judge of the Probate and Juvenile Court ambled into Sharkey’s and joined their discussion. McGovern formerly worked at the Daily Peoples Press, (known to many as ‘Darby’s’). He made the press his first stop of the evening where he scanned the wire service ticker tape, picking up the latest news as the paper was being ‘put to bed’.
There was a pipe and tobacco counter on the right as entered, then a candy counter, and yet one for after-shave, cologne, razors, collar stays, shaving cups, styptic pencils, finger-nail files etc
Next came the bar, which, more than the cigars or any other item, was what made Steve’s the crossroads of the ‘best little city in southern Minnesota.’ The bar was heavy oak and maybe 15 feet long. On the backbar were the tall and short beer glasses neatly stacked in front of the traditional mirror and neon beer signs. Steve’s two sons, Paul and Don, were the regular bartenders. They kept the glasses polished and the customers entertained.
Great hamburgers!
The short-order kitchen and lunch counter put on great hamburgers and shoe string potatoes. Their specialty was barbecued ribs. For the grand sum of 35 cents, you got two large slabs of ribs, shoe string potatoes, cole slaw and coffee. At various times the counter was run by Evie Kniefel and Minnie Zupke. The bartender always delivered such orders to a back booth because ‘spiking’ was not allowed at the bar. Spiking was the adding of bootleg alcohol to nearbeer, or to grapefruit or lemon pop. For the more sophisticated taste, you spiked Coke with whiskey.
A full-spectrum of society
The clientele at Steve’s covered the full spectrum of society. Bankers Bob Evans Sr. and Sid Kinyon felt right at home there as did business magnates like Vic Olson (Owatonna Mfg. and Olds dealer), Dan Gainey, Rube Kaplan, Carl Dahlstrom, Jack Jurgensen, Mark and Don “Bud” Alexander, “Mike” McGaheran, Carl Jolly, Clarence Olson, Ave. Lindegugal, Jim Cashman and some of the more prominent and decorated veterans of WW I including Gene Toher, Hugh Soper, Harold Nelson and Minot Brown.
The working guy came in too if they were interested in sports. No ‘rough stuff’ was tolerated and one someone caused a ruckus, out they went fast and they were not allowed to come back for a month or so.
The baseball crowd
Steve’s was home to the baseball crowd with veteran sportswriter, athlete and editor L.R. “Lefty” Ringhofer dropping by on a daily basis to visit with baseball notables from far and wide. These folks would stop by to swap players and to swap stories or to get caught up as to which players were talking about retirement (which often meant they were nearing their 50th birthday).
Ringhofer, a former ball player himself, held the southern Minny league together over several decades in good years and in fact his title was simply ‘League Secretary’ but for all practical purposes, he was the ‘Commissioner’ of the famous Southern Minny. He knew the rules and he insisted they be applied properly and without bias.
Amateur baseball’s heyday
During the heyday of amateur baseball in Owatonna most all players from the Aces checked in regularly at Steve’s. Some of those baseballers included Bob Bzoskie, Mel Bzoskie, Werner Jenke, Ken Fichten, Charlie Peterson, George ‘Brown’ Krahulec, George ‘Whitey’ Wavrin, Bill Guse, Bill and Seymour ‘See’ Erdman, Bill McGrann, Ernie Rosin, Al Bell, Fred Luedke, Alvin ‘Goose’ Arndt, Vic Olson and Dutch Ribbe.
The heart and soul of downtown Owatonna was contained in that compact 1200 square feet that we, along with generations of others across southern Minnesota, knew simply as “Steve’s”.
Front street
Front street, which runs parallel to Fremont was, at one time, a very busy part of town. McCrady wrote notes about the street: “Departure and arrival of trains resembled the hub-bub we see in airports today. 201 East Front was the address of the Railway Café, situated on the southeast corner of Elm and Front. Gust Dornquast was the owner-operator. Several lots to the east of the corner was the Keefe Hotel. which was run by the parents of Eddie Keefe, one of Owatonna’s most versatile and famous home-town athletes, later to become a very fine coach. Early on, the Keefe was a popular stopover for travelers making connections with other railroads that cross-crossed the state. Later it became a rooming house where many of the clientele was often railroad workers or “Gandy Dancers” as commonly known. Just across the street to the west from the Railway Café was the beginning of Owatonna Tool Co and the North Star Iron Works owned and operated by Gottard Kaplan, father of Rube, Ave, Don and Clarence.
Getting back to the Railway Café and Gust Dornquast. It barely survived long after the sun had set on the business provided by the railroad and the nearby businesses. Gust began to stock a small supply of groceries and kids in the neighborhood shopped for their Milky Way and Hershey candy bars and their bubble gum there. The Dornquast Café sign remained on the store long after Gust closed the restaurant.
Back to the library
I have missed being able to go to the library, meeting the friendly staff, and picking out a favorite. Starting this Monday, September 28, OPL will begin offering browsing and computer appointments. Library Director Mark Blando said “OPL staff continue to adapt our services in response to the pandemic, with an emphasis on the safety of our staff and patrons. Keep in mind, an in-person visit to the library will look and feel different while the need for physical distancing continues.” Appointments will be offered during the same times the library offers no-contact pickup of library materials. This service, and the new appointments, will be scheduled from noon-4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Browsing and computer appointments must be made in advance and no more than seven days in advance. One appointment per person per week is allowed. Appointments will begin at the top of the hour and will adhere to a strict end-time of 15 minutes prior to the next hour or sooner. “A full 45 minutes is not guaranteed; if the patron arrives five or ten minutes after the hour, the appointment will still end promptly at 15 minutes prior to the next hour.” Blando said. Staff will use the final quarter of each hour to clean and sanitize computers and check-out areas.
The number of people in the building will be limited. By Governor’s order, masks will be required. Ages 16 or younger may not enter without a parent/guardian, and patrons must specify how many people the reservation includes at the time they make it. Reservations will be taken by a dedicated phone line (774-7006). Patrons will leave their name and phone number and OPL staff will return calls and make reservations on a first-come, first-served basis.
Further clarification on Dartts Park Czech monument
I received further information from Steve Wencl of Blooming Prairie regarding the Czech monument that was, at one time, located in Dartts Park. The monument stood in the park, not far from the place where the Simek family originally settled in 1855. The inscription on the monument proclaimed in the English language the new generation’s honor to the Czech pioneers. On the plaque placed on the monument was written, “Jan Simek, First Czech settler in Steele County, established his home in this place in the year 1855 with his children Anna, Rose, and Anton, who was a soldier, Company 1, First Regiment, Minnesota Volunteers, who fell in the Battle of Bull Run, July 21, 1861.” The plaque was eventually removed from the monument by an unknown person and the monument was taken down when the rest rooms were erected in the park.
Support police signs
Close to 650 yard signs proclaiming support for the Owatonna Police Department, have been issued to residents in town. There are no more signs available at this time.
Methodist women event
The United Methodist Women of Owatonna invite you to a mini-version of their annual Octoberfest. It will be held under the canopy the front door of this Church next Saturday, October 3. Check out painted pumpkins, pecans and a variety table. No food will be served. Masks are required. Donations can be made to Owatonna UMW and sent to the church at 815 E. University. Donations go to the Steele County Food Shelf and local church missions.
I hate ‘em!
After fighting with my computer, TV and telephone, I finally relented and called the people who know what they’re doing, Spectrum. Within a day, a technician named Derek, quickly suspected what was causing my problem. Next thing I knew Derek was heading to the pole in our back yard and brought a high ladder which he used to go up to where the cable connections were located.
Guess what the problem was? SQUIRRELS! Squirrels had chewed on the wires until they were exposed to the atmosphere. Derek showed me one of the wires. It was chewed until the metal wiring was exposed! “We run into this all the time,” Derek said. “Squirrels have to chew to keep their teeth from growing too large.” So, now besides patrolling my bird feeders, I have to scare the squirrels off the cable lines! It’s a never-ending battle!
When it comes to computer problems, this is unbelievable but supposedly true:
Tech support: “What kind of computer do you have?” Customer: “A white one”.
Customer: “Hi, this is Maureen. I can’t get my diskette out.” Tech support: “Have you tried pushing the button?” Customer: “Yes, it’s really stuck.” Tech support: “That doesn’t sound good, I’ll make a note.” Customer: “No, wait a minute, I hadn’t inserted it yet. It’s on my desk….sorry.”
Customer: “Hi, this is Martha. I can’t print. Every time I try, it says, ‘Can’t find the printer’.I’ve even lifted the printer and placed it in front of the monitor, but the computer still says it can’t find it.”
Big bands
