FARIBAULT — Auditions for “Leading Ladies” will be Sunday, Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
This delightful comedy by Ken Ludwig is the story of two down on their luck Shakespearean actors who decide to scam an old woman looking for her lost nephews. Unfortunately, they find out they are really nieces and the insanity ensues.
Needed for the comedy are 5 men and 3 women, ages 18 and older. Show opens Oct. 25. Audition packets are available at the Paradise during business hours or contact Artistic Director Julianna Skluzacek.