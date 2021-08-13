Today in History - Aug. 13

Carl Muscarello and Edith Shain recreate their original pose from the famous 1945 Life Magazine photograph by Alfred Eisenstadt, in New York's Times Square Sunday, August 13, 1995. Times Square, billed as the Crossroads of the World, will again be the site as the city throws a block party to commemorate VJ-Day, 50 years ago. Times Square is where the moving headlines broadcast the words "Japan Surrenders," "War Ends" and "Peace" on Aug. 14, 1945. The messages touched off an impromptu celebration that had people kissing and hugging and dancing in the streets. (AP Photo/Frank Ross)