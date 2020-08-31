In July TPS Insurance Agency joined North Risk Partners, one of the largest independent insurance broker and risk advisory firms in the Midwest. All seven members of TPS’ team will continue to serve TPS clients as employees of North Risk Partners.
This new partnership will give TPS clients access to North Risk Partners’ many insurance company options, as well as important value-added services for businesses in the areas of human resources, health and safety, and more. North Risk’s core capabilities include commercial insurance, bonds, employee benefits, and personal insurance.
“North Risk’s values and mission of service to their clients, each other, and their community aligns with the approach we’ve always taken; it was a natural fit,” says Dave Effertz, who joined TPS in 1999 and in 2014 took over ownership of the agency from his parents Tom and Terri Effertz.
TPS will operate as part of North Risk Partners’ division in southern Minnesota, working closely with the division’s core office in Rochester as well as its locations in Hastings, Lake City, Mankato and Red Wing. Effertz has joined the division’s local leadership team, serving alongside Division President Mark Hayford, and department leaders Andy Bertram and Lisa Ratgen.
“The TPS team has an impressive reputation in the community that was built on integrity and high-quality service,” says Hayford. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that they’ve joined our team and we’re excited to share all the resources they can now extend to their clients as part of North Risk Partners.”
The TPS office continues to be located at 285 18th St SE in Owatonna. The office’s signage will be updated soon to reflect the new North Risk Partners – TPS partnership.