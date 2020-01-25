I’ve seen a graphic doing the rounds on social media reminding folks to “be kind” because you never know what struggles others are experiencing. It’s the kind of post that is not at all controversial (Who’s going to raise a stink about being kind?) and usually gives a person pause to consider before scrolling toward the next family photo, clickbait opportunity, or political idiocy.
For the most part, it’s a no-brainer of a post…unless you’re in the middle of something yucky. (Careful, friends, “yucky” is a very nuanced theological word. Use it with caution.)
Even the smallest of kindnesses take on extraordinary levels of significance when you’re in the middle of some manner of “yuck,” and you find yourself yearning for someone to be kind. Seeing a “be kind” post strikes a chord for a person in need of kindness. It increases the desire for kindness for one’s self, and—curiously enough—it inspires a drive to share kindness. When you’re in “yuck” mode, you find yourself wishing to alleviate someone else’s level of “yuck.”
On the other side of the coin, when you’re not in “yuck” mode, it’s easy to make the assumption that others are not really in “yuck” mode, either. The reasoning goes something like: “I’m okay. Therefore, others are okay, too.” Disagree. If a person looks around the room and determines that everyone is doing fine, that person should congratulate them on some fine acting.
My highly non-scientific observations over the past few years have led me to conclude that a lot of people live right on the edge of their tolerances for stress—financial, emotional, physical, familial, mental, occupational—which means that even the slightest catalyst can unleash any number of negative reactions.
When others encounter those negative reactions, they will sometimes react negatively…even hostilely. They will judge. They will ignore. They will criticize. They will seek retribution. They will do everything except what we’re called to do as people of faith—be kind.
Jesus’s ministry was one of accompaniment and joining people in their “yuck.” He didn’t sling their “yuck” back at them. He didn’t ignore their “yuck.” He most certainly didn’t overlook their “yuck.” He identified their “yuck”…and was kind because he knew they were suffering. Blaming, shaming, and ignoring for his own personal convenience would have done nothing to help the “yuck.”
This year has the potential to be a tough one for people in our community. It’s an election year which comes with its own stressors and tension. Financial concerns abound that affect global markets and local agricultural markets alike. The personal well-being of every individual is always vulnerable to illness, death of loved ones, and unexpected life changes.
Be kind this year. It doesn’t cost anything, and it’s a simple way to live out our calling as people who follow Jesus.