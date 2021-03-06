Leviticus 11:44 — “...be holy, because I am holy” (4 times in Leviticus)
One of my children is obsessed with the large mirror in our house. If I were to tell you one of my girls is looking in the mirror right now at herself, any person who knows the personalities of all of my daughters will tell you that Eva is the one doing it. She constantly looks in the mirror, looking at her appearance- doing, redoing, and redoing again her hair or her makeup. She’s 5 years old. Eva might have the biggest sort of personality I’ve ever seen in the smallest, cute little face. She’s probably gonna break a lot more hearts than not and she is always looking in the mirror. A constant evaluation of what she looks like and how she can change it to look better, closer to what she’s imagining in her head.
It’s funny, because many of us do the same thing, we look in the mirror, adjust something quick or check to make sure we look how we want. We trust the image in the mirror because it gives an accurate reflection of what we look like instantly in that moment.
In one of the primary books of the law, where God establishes how he wants his people to live, he repeats this phrase about holiness to Moses multiple times. Why? Why should we want to be holy like God?
To be holy is to be “set apart”.
One Old Testament scholar says this about the passage, “All through the chapter runs the refrain ‘I am the Lord’, as if to say, ‘Your quality of life must reflect my character’. This is what I require of you because this is what reflects me. This is what I myself would do.”
Being holy is to be like God. This is the intent from the beginning of the book. The Bible talks about how we were made in the image of God, we bear his image like the dollar bill bears the image of George Washington. You and I have no idea what George looked like in person, but I could describe him anyways because I’ve seen a dollar bill. I’ve seen a quarter. I’ve seen the painting where they’re crossing the Delaware river.
So when we bear the image of God, it means people can see what God looks like without ever having personally seen or experienced him.
So does the reflection in the mirror bear the image we want to portray? Is it a selfish image? Is it an accurate picture of God? Or is it a picture of our opinions of God?
In this year as followers of God may we strive to be set apart. May the image we bear resemble Christ. May we grow in our journey of faith and maturity and be the most accurate reflection of God we can be to a world that has many opinions of what God is like.