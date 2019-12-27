Last month I talked about exercise and healthy aging. I want to continue healthy aging with other things we need to do to take care of ourselves to age well and help stay healthy. Some of this is common sense, things we have been told our whole lives.
Eat well, drink more water and less sugary or caffeinated drinks. Eating well helps with overall health, protects the heart, decreases diabetes. Getting plenty of fiber helps with colon health. Unless your MD gives you reasons to skip parts of a healthy diet due to health issues, learn what is healthy if you don’t know. Some grocery stores such as Hy-vee even have dietitians that can help you navigate the food realm and give you delicious recipes.
Get regular check-ups. I know some people who haven’t seen a MD for over ten years. Having regular check-ups gives a baseline to better know when a change is good or bad. It also helps with other parts of healthy aging: take care of heart, colon, and brain health, keeps tabs on diabetes risks, assesses risk of bones. That said, there again is one thing that can positively affect all of these. Exercise is the answer to many health issues.
The APTA, American Physical Therapy Association has partnered with the National Institute on Aging for Go4Life initiative which promotes healthy aging with endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility. Exercise will improve each and every one of these as well. By increasing blood flow, exercise helps with healthy aging of all body parts, helps process insulin better in those with diabetes, and improves brain function. The more you move, the more your bowels move as well, which is important for the overall health of the body.
By stressing of bones, by the muscles pulling on them to move during exercise, increases strength of bones. Again, follow MD advise, but for most folks, regular exercise will help build stronger bones. By being stronger, working on balance and flexibility, you will decrease your chance of falling and increase ability to stay safe if you do fall.
The heart is a muscle, and it is kind of a no brainer that the more you challenge the muscle, the stronger it will get. There are some medical issues where you may need to ease more slowly into exercise to protect the heart, but a physical therapist can help with this, keeping track of vitals, and ensuring safe workout for the heart.
Balance isn’t just to help keep your hips safe, but integral for everyday activities. Anyone who has had vertigo understands that if your balance is off, you don’t want to do anything. And interestingly, as someone decreases their activity, the fear of falling often increases. I hear often that someone is afraid of falling and yet they have never fallen. But on the other hand, those who have fallen increase their fear of falling and often self-prophesize. Either way, doing less is not the answer because your balance, flexibility, and strength will all suffer.
Physical therapy can help with endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility which in turn helps the overall health of your being. We should not be afraid of aging but embrace it and continue to live to the fullest.