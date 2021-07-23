Recently I wrote about the year that the Owatonna Aces were state champions in 1938. There was another team that reached that same pinnacle. It was the year 1955. Known as the “Boys of Summer”, the American Legion baseball team won the state championship. At that time they were the only American Legion team from Owatonna to go to a state tournament.
Rufus Alexander, was the coach. I’m not sure if he’s still alive. Shorty Williams, who then was the Legion post commander, was the team manager. The team which had won 14 of 17 games that season, took the district championship.
Prior to leaving the Owatonna team members were treated to breakfast at the Owatonna Inn. The team was the talk of the town.
The team’s first matchup was against Hibbing, which sported a perfect 15-0 record and was playing in the tournament for the fifth time. The Daily Peoples Press reported, “The Owatonna team gave pre-tournament dopesters a jar by dropping Hibbing’s heavy hitting nine 7-6 in the opening round. After two scoreless innings, Owatonna found itself behind until the last half of the sixth when three runs pulled them into the lead by a narrow margin of one. They held Hibbing scoreless in the top half of the seventh to win the game.”
Against Hibbing’s highly rated batsmen, Owatonna’s pitching Ace, Dave Allen, turned in a remarkable tournament performance but not without the help of teammates who committed but two errors in a game as tight and close as any tournament observer could recall. Allen fanned a total of eight batsmen, allowed five walks and nine hits in facing a total of 36 foes.
Owatonna tied Hibbing one-all at the end of the third inning. Hibbing scored three runs in the fourth while Owatonna tallied a blank. It was 4-1 when the Post 77 Legion Juniors began the last half of the fifth. They scored a total of three runs in that half inning to tie the game 4-4 going into the 6th. Hibbing scored twice on an error to widen the reach 6-4 half way in the sixth. Owatonna took over in the bottom of the 6th with Bill McGrann getting a base on balls. He then stole second and third base successfully. The next two Owatonna batters went down with McGrann scoring on a throw-in from a put-out in center field. Owatonna’s next batter, Gary King, doubled with a solid hit to the center-field fence. Bob Bestler reached first on an error while King advanced to third. Bud Olson singled scoring King and Bestler. Hibbing couldn’t score in the top half of the seventh giving Owatonna the win, 7-6.
Manager Shorty Williams told the People’s Press he was unable to express in words the fight, drive and determination of the local Legion nine in coming from behind to defeat Hibbing. “The way those kids roared back in the bottom of the 6th was something to see. They had a one-run lead and the way they protected that in the top of the 7th was even more overwhelming.”
The Owatonna Juniors met Camden in the semifinals and were defeated 4-0. Chuck Fuller was on the mound for Owatonna that game and scattered six hits after the first inning and struck out seven. Camden went on to win the tournament.
Where they are now
I visited with Cliff McDonald and you might be interested in where some of these players are today thanks to Cliff and the best he could remember: Bob Bestler, South Carolina; Don Stancl, southwest Minnesota; Dutch Reisch, deceased; Wayne Davis, unknown; Don Kaplan, Reeds Lake in Elysian; Harry Prestegard, deceased; Bill McGrann, Twin Cities; Bud Olson, DaveAllen and Gary King all unknown.
Cliff McDonald told me that there was one other Legion team from Owatonna that made it to the state tournament but I have not been able to run down when that was. If anyone knows, let me know.
“Beefer” McDonald retires from law enforcement
Cliff McDonald related to me that his son, David, better known as “Beefer” has retired from law enforcement. He was a sergeant in Carver County Sheriff’s Department where he worked for 27 years. Prior to that he served on the Steele County Sheriff’s Office for about four years. I remember Beefy when he played hockey at OHS. He was a penalty killer.
Gifts to the public schools
You should know and thank those who give gifts to the public schools in Owatonna. The school board recently accepted with great appreciation the following: $300 from Fernbrook Family Center for homecoming parade; $300 from Sisters Salon and Day Spa; $100 from Main Street Dental, $300 from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, $100 from Natural Beauty Salon.
Litomysl Festival tomorrow
Sunday is the day for the 49th annual Summer Festival at Litomysl. The 150 members of the Holy Trinity Church will host the event with music, games, raffles, pony and wagon rides and delightful pastries. As always, music will fill the air with Hans Hohrman and his accordion, the Dan Stursa Band and the famous Klecker Band which has played at all past 48 festivals. The Owatonna K.C. Choir will perform in the church and a polka mass will feature the Litomyslaneous Polka Group. Lots of food of all kinds. See the old gas engines putt-putting away and participate in the many games.
Duh!
A guy came into the auto parts store wanting to know if we sold longer dipsticks, because his doesn’t reach the oil anymore.
Night to Unite
Tuesday, Aug. 3 is the annual Minnesota Night to Unite celebration and neighbors throughout Owatonna are invited to participate in this celebration of community, crime prevention and strong police community partnerships. Gather your block neighbors together for this community-wide event. For more information and/or registration contact Pam Roberts at 507-774-7200 or Wendy Gasner at 507-774-7204 or through the website at http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/170/Police.
Opatz new OHS girl’s golf coach
The OHS Athletic Department has announced that Kari Opatz is the new girls golf coach. Kari is a first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary and in the past has served as a varsity assistant girls golf coach during the 2021 season. She was a Division One golfer at the University of Montana and an All-Conference golfer at Concordia.
Announcements
The annual picnic of BetterLife Lodge 127 is set for Aug. 9 at the Izaak Walton Building south of Owatonna. Reservations are due by Aug. 1. Call Julie Kriesel at 451-0325 or Steve Wencl, 583-7697.
Music in Central Park this Thursday, July 29, will feature Led Penny Unleaded (acoustic rock ‘n’ roll).
The Week’s Joke
A senior citizen said to his 80-year-old buddy, “So, I hear you’re getting married?” “Yep!” “Do I know her?” “Nope!” “This woman, is she good looking?” “Not really.” “Is she a good cook?” “Naw, she can’t cook too well.” “Does she have a lot of money?” “Nope, poor as a church mouse.” “Well, then, is she good in bed?” “Don’t know.” “Why in the world do you want to marry her then?” “Because she can still drive!”