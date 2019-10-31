OWATONNA — Musical group Consortium Carissimi opens their thirteenth season with the Totentanz of Hugo Distler (1908-1942). The performance will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna.
First performed in 1934 in Lübeck Germany, this unusual composition for a cappella chorus and speakers was inspired by the well-known St. Mary’s Church Totentanz fresco.
Distler was profoundly influenced by the Deutsche Sprüche von Leben und Tod (German Sayings of Life and Death) of Leonhard Lechner (1533-1606). The concert will open with Lechner’s stunning set of fifteen short pieces on Life and Death.
Sung in German, a Dance of Death ensues between an individual, who delivers a farewell speech to life and sometimes a justification for their existence, and Death, who examines them and makes the judgment as to whether their time has come. The program will conclude with German Motets of Henrich Schütz (1585-1672), including his stunning Selig sind die Toten SWV 391.