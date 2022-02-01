Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 02
Coffee Club• 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic• 2:00-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Feb. 03
Women’s Club of Owatonna• 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. Interested women are invited to attend.
Taco Supper Fundraiser• 5-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2500 Seventh Ave. NE, Owatonna. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Children UNDER 5 are free. Take out containers will be available. Tickets are available at the Good Shepherd Church Office or from a GSP family. Money raised will support us in continuing to provide affordable, high quality preschool education for our community. Can’t make it that night? Consider purchasing a ticket and we will donate it to local families in need or a local organization that bless families with them.
Dementia Friends informational session• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. Please RSVP by February 2nd to Melissa at 507-213-6573
Saturday, Feb. 05
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Street Talk• 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Come on out for a night of classic and new tunes!
Sunday, Feb. 06
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 07
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Feb. 08
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Wednesday, Feb. 09
Thursday, Feb. 10
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.