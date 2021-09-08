Pontoppidan Lutheran Church Men's Brotherhood will hold their annual ice cream social 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, 9651 SW 75th St., Ellendale.

The event's menu includes pork burgers, barbecue, potato salad, beans, pies, ice cream, beverages and a kid's hot dog meal. Curbside service is available — call ahead at 507-213-0281 or 507-456-6624 to have things delivered to cars.

The cost is only an attendee's free will offering. All proceeds go to helping rural ministry programs and local missions.

