Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Feb 03
Women’s Club of Owatonna • 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. Interested women are invited to attend.
Taco Supper Fundraiser • 5-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2500 Seventh Ave. NE, Owatonna. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Children under 5 are free. Take out containers will be available. Tickets are available at the Good Shepherd Church Office or from a GSP family. Money raised will support us in continuing to provide affordable, high quality preschool education for our community. Can’t make it that night? Consider purchasing a ticket and we will donate it to local families in need or a local organization that bless families with them.
Dementia Friends informational session • 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. Please RSVP by February 2nd to Melissa at 507-213-6573
Saturday, Feb 05
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
EZ Jazz Trio live • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Stop down for an afternoon of original, modern, and standard jazz music and beer with friends!
Street Talk • 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Come on out for a night of classic and new tunes!
Sunday, Feb 06
Kitty craft day • 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Bring an idea and materials to work or tackle one of our sewing or no-sew projects. You can bring your sewing machine or you can help with tying “no sew” blankets, or make and fill catnip toys or other toys for our resident cats. We will have Sloppy Joes and then ask that you bring a dish to pass and whatever beverage you would like to drink. Crafts will be done in the small green/tan heated shed behind the house.
Valentine Paint & Shake • 1 p.m., O-Town Nutrition, 124 26th St. NE, Owatonna. Paint a fun Valentine Gnome with the complete instruction with Suzanne from the Upper East Side Gallery. Cost includes everything you need for the painting and an O-Town Shake. $35.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb 07
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Feb 08
Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection • 9-10:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. All women are invited to this meeting. Special speaker- Paula Zukowski from Shoreview, MN on “A Real Fixer Upper.” Special music- Gloria Kenow on piano. Special feature- Allyson Herrley from Owatonna O-Town Nutrition, Herbalife Wellness Coach. Please contact Inez at 451-9539 by before noon February 7 for reservations if you have not already been contacted by the OCWC callers or by the emails. $4.
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Wednesday, Feb 09
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Feb 10
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Feb 11
Blithe Spirits • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Saturday, Feb 12
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Adult-only Victorian Tea • 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Come experience a delightful time at our biannual Victorian Tea. Our guests will be seated in one of the many historic and beautifully decorated rooms in the Dunnell House and will be served a variety of teas and finger foods. A presentation will be given on the history of tea and its many varieties. Cordials will be served after the luncheon. Two sessions will be offered: the first session will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon, and the second will be from 1-2:30 p.m. The event is limited to individuals 21 years of age and up. Space is limited with each session having space for a maximum of 24 guests. Prior registration is required to ensure adequate food and drinks for attendees. Those interested can reserve their spot by calling 507-451-1420. The cost is $15 for SCHS members and $20 for non-members.
Blithe Spirits • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Sunday, Feb 13
Steele County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse pancake breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Breakfast will include pancakes, French toast, scrambled or fried eggs, sausage links, juice, coffee or milk. Tickets are $7 in advance, $8 at the door, and kids under 5 eat free. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 204 Pearl Street E., Owatonna.
Blithe Spirits • 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.