Richard Rohr said “The opposite of faith is not doubt; the opposite of faith is control.”
This quote got me thinking about keeping faith today. Faith is trusting in God with issues or concerns rather than taking them on alone. Instead of worrying, working to control everything and trying to resolve everything; you give it to God with faith that everything will work out as it should. It may not be what you envisioned, but it will be alright. However, it is hard to ‘let go and let God’ when the world around you is controlled by a global pandemic and the decisions of how to live into it.
Matthew 11:28-30 says, “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
I don’t know about you, but my faith is challenged every day. Some days feel easy and some days are hard. In this scripture, the word that stands out to me is ‘yoke.’ Yoke, in the Bible, simply means heavy burden, or a pair of weights.
During these uncertain times, my ‘yoke’ is control. I like to control things, like when I can go somewhere and how many people I can be with. My faith is much easier when I have control. For me, these days, it feels true that the opposite of faith is control.
However, this Matthew scripture gives us hope. Jesus is inviting us to come to Him and He will give us rest. Jesus invites us to come to Him, just as we are, ‘yokes’ and all. With Jesus, we can just sit. We can lean into what we are feeling, our deep, raw and real emotions, and find comfort in Jesus. Jesus doesn’t take away our ‘yoke’ but supports us and gives us rest.
Even more, in this scripture, Jesus changes our perspectives. He wants us to think in a different way. The word ‘yoke’ shifts in definition. It is a simpler, easier and new yoke that Jesus gives us. All of us are hurt. All of us are challenged. All of us question our faith. Yet, Jesus is helping us find a new way to be. Through Jesus, we can give away our heavy yoke for a new lighter one. From that, it thrusts us into a new way of being, a new way of living.
These unprecedented times call us to a new way of living. A new way of living for the other. A new way of loving the other. A new way of helping the other. A new way of sharing the hope of Jesus with the other. We are all in this together.
Just as viruses do not discern any difference between us, let us remember that we are one body in Jesus Christ.
For you, what is your ‘yoke?’
The yin and yang, the faith and control, bring a kind of balance to the lives of those living in the Western, secular world.