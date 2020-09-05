It’s farmer’s market time!
I used to dislike broccoli, but living near a field of broccoli and a roadside stand selling them, this old Scot liked the cheap price, so I had to go for them. It became my favorite green vegetable whether it was eaten raw, grilled, steamed, etc. just so long as it wasn’t overcooked.
Broccoli, thinly sliced (trim out the stalk)
Lettuce
Tomato (sliced)
Wholewheat bread
Mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Slice enough broccoli for a single layer on a slice of bread and do the same with the tomato. Lightly salt pepper them, then add the lettuce and close with the second slice of bread. Eat and (hopefully) enjoy this different, delicious and nutritious sandwich.
This recipe makes one sandwich. If you want to take away any excessive moisture from the tomato, you can place the slices on a paper towel for 2-3 minutes. Also, Broccoli florets pickle well.