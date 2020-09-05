It’s farmer’s market time!

I used to dislike broccoli, but living near a field of broccoli and a roadside stand selling them, this old Scot liked the cheap price, so I had to go for them. It became my favorite green vegetable whether it was eaten raw, grilled, steamed, etc. just so long as it wasn’t overcooked.

Broccoli, thinly sliced (trim out the stalk)

Lettuce

Tomato (sliced)

Wholewheat bread

Mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

Slice enough broccoli for a single layer on a slice of bread and do the same with the tomato. Lightly salt pepper them, then add the lettuce and close with the second slice of bread. Eat and (hopefully) enjoy this different, delicious and nutritious sandwich.

This recipe makes one sandwich. If you want to take away any excessive moisture from the tomato, you can place the slices on a paper towel for 2-3 minutes. Also, Broccoli florets pickle well.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

