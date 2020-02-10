ST.CLOUD — Local student Giovanni Castellano of Dodge Center was named to the St. Cloud Technical & Community College dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
To achieve this honor, a student maintain a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99.
