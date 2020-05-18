Work to reconfigure traffic lanes and pavement markings on Oak Avenue from Coolidge Street to Rose Street has resumed after being interrupted by winter weather.
The road will be open to traffic, but there will be lane closures. Crews will reconfigure the traffic lanes from two lanes of traffic in each direction to one lane in each direction and a left turn lane in the center. Removal of the existing markings and painting the new markings is expected to last about a week. Reconfiguring the traffic lanes is expected to improve pedestrian safety, reduce crashes and improve traffic flow.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews. For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .