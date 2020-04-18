PARK AND REC: Summer registration and activities

Our goal is to provide the community with the most up to date information regarding Parks & Recreation programs and facilities. Each week our article will start with the most current closings and programs.
Brooktree Golf Course – closed through May 3
City Parks – open. Playgrounds are closed. Practice social distancing. No groups.
City Trails – open. Practice social distancing.
Dog Park – open. Practice social distancing.
Archery Park- closed through May 3.
Parks & Recreation Offices – closed through May 3.
River Springs Water Park – slated to open June 5.
West Hills Social Commons – closed through May 3.
West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center – closed through May 3rd.
Cancellations:
• Owatonna Middle School Morning lap swim is cancelled through May 3
• Annual Softball Association/Managers Meeting at Knights of Columbus is postponed
• All Therapeutic Recreation Programming is suspended through May 3
• Spring Session 1 Private Swim Lessons is cancelled
• Spring Group Swim Lessons has moved to a 5 day schedule; check your e-mail
• Munchkin Market event is cancelled for April 25
• All programming at West Hills Social Commons is suspended through May 1
• April Water Aerobics is cancelled.
For more details regarding any of these programs, go to www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation or any of our Facebook pages. (Owatonna Park & Recreation, Owatonna Dog Park, River Springs Water Park, West Hills Social Commons, West Hills Tennis & Fitness)
Virtual 5 K
Looking for a fun way to stay active and healthy during this time of social distancing? Then register for the Virtual 5K Fun Run/Walk! Just be sure to keep that 6’ distance from people during your run or walk.
What is a virtual fun run? You run a race on your own time during the week of the race. Track your distance and time on a GPS watch or phone app and then report your results via e-mail to nikki.callahan@ci.owatonna.mn.us. Please be honest with the results.
To register for the free activity go to https://owatonnaparksrec.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx
Earth Day Activities
Earth day is April 22. Check the Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for a different activity to do each day next week.
Summer Registration
Youth Summer Registration will begin May 21. Our summer brochure will be published May 19.
Below is a list of some great programs we are offering this summer! Please note that these are subject to change.
Owatonna Parks & Recreation is committed to encourage learning and still give kids a chance to be kids! Campers will make new friends, experience new things, learn new skills and enjoy what we hope is the best week of their summer.
Little Outdoor Adventurers Nature Camp
For youth ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. Little Adventurers are those ready to have new experiences away from mom and dad and are potty-trained. This year we will explore the park and woods with scavenger hunts, animal discovery in their own habitats, and use what we find in nature to create different crafts. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a snack and water bottle daily. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 12. Cost is $43.
Session 1: June 8-11 (9 a.m.-noon)
Session 2: July 20-23 (1-4 p.m.)
Session 3: Aug. 3-6 (9 a.m.-noon)
Big Outdoor Adventurers Nature Camp
This camp is geared for the older kids (youth ages 6-8) which will include an adventurous week to explore nature. We will take a more in-depth view of identifying different animal habitats and using different natural materials for crafts and games. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a snack and water bottle daily. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 12. Cost is $43.
Session 1: June 15-18 (9 a.m.-noon)
Session 2: July 13-16 (9 a.m.-noon)
Session 3: Aug. 3-6 (1-4 p.m.)
STEM Camp I
We welcome all youth ages 3-5 who have not entered kindergarten, are potty-trained and are ready to have fun without mom and dad. Join us for our STEM themed camp which will engage the kids in the beginning stages of scientific discovery and problem-solving skills! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a snack and water bottle daily. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 12. Cost is $43.
Session 1: July 6-9 (1-4 p.m.)
Session 2: July 27-30 (9 a.m.-noon)
STEM Camp II
Attention all 6-8-year old’s! Come join us for STEM camp which will engage the kids in using their imagination, building/ problem solving skills, and scientific minds! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a snack and water bottle daily. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 12. Cost is $43.
Session 1: June 22-25 (9 a.m.-noon)
Session 2: July 20-23 (9 a.m.-noon)
Session 3: July 27-30 (1-4 p.m.)
Session 4: Aug. 10-13 (9 a.m.-noon)
STEM Camp III
Calling ALL 9 and 10 year old’s! This CAMP is just for you!! Looking for kids interested in working as a team to collaborate on STEM projects. If you love to make things out of recycled materials, this camp is for you! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a snack and water bottle daily. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Be sure to sign up EARLY as class size is limited to 12. Cost is $43.
Session 1: July 6-9 (9 a.m.-noon)
Session 2: Aug. 10-13 (1-4 p.m.)
Little Tykes Sports Camps
Little Tykes Sports provides a healthy and safe camp environment and centers around building a love for sports: such as t-ball, soccer, track and basketball! This camp provides just the right mix of instruction and encouragement with age-appropriate skill instruction. All the sports promote hand-eye coordination, motor skills, group participation and communication skills. Tennis shoes and socks must be worn to class. Children must be toilet trained to attend. Little Tykes Sports Camps are geared to ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. Each week of camp is Monday-Thursday for 50 minutes at Dartt’s Park small field. In the event of inclement weather, we may need to hold camp at West Hills Gym. Adult participation with their child is welcomed during these evening sessions! Staff ratio is 1:5, and class size limited to 15. Cost is $22.
Session 1: June 8-11 (5:30-6:20 p.m.) ages 3-4
Session 2: June 8-11 (6:30-7:20 p.m.) ages 4-5
Session 3: June 15-18 (5:30-6:20 p.m.) ages 3-4
Session 4: June 15-18 (6:30-7:20 p.m.) ages 4-5
Session 5: June 22-25 (5:30-6:20 p.m.) ages 3-4
Session 6: June 22-25 (6:30-7:20 p.m.) ages 4-5
Session 7: July 13-16 (5:30-6:20 p.m.) ages 3-4
Session 8: July 13-16 (6:30-7:20 p.m.) ages 4-5
Summer Track and Field
A program for boys and girls who have completed 2nd through 8th grade. Track promotes physical fitness, develops self-esteem through individual success and provides low-key, fun, competitive meets. Participants need running shoes, light clothing (weather-appropriate), and a water bottle. All participants receive a t-shirt. Program Supervisor is Teresa Koslosky. This program will be held Mondays-Thursdays from 10 a.m.-noon at the OHS Track. Program dates are June 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 (rain dates June 22, 23). Cost is $35.
Learn to Skate – Hockey
As it starts to heat up outside, we are getting excited for our annual summertime cool-down in the Four Seasons Centre! Learn-To-Skate begins in June. We take to the ice on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m., starting June 9. Classes run 5 weeks. No classes held June 29 thru July 3. Tuesday classes will be held on June 9, 16, 23, July 7, 14. Thursday classes will be held June 11, 18, 25, July 9, 16. Cost is $55.
Classes are held for anyone who wants to learn to skate or practice their beginning skating skills. A helmet and skates are required for anyone on the ice, including adult helpers and coaches. If you need to rent protective equipment, please contact Mark Spurgeon at marks@ultrapure.com or phone (507) 456-5949. Skate rental available at Straight River Sports & Fitness, 222 W. Bridge Street, 451-1666. Any questions, please contact Tony Schwichtenberg at tony.schwichtenberg@gmail.com. See you at the rink!