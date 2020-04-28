The Steele County Safety Camp Board has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Steele County Safety Camp in an effort to keep their participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the amount of planning and preparation that is required for this event, they have determined that postponement is not a viable option. Sponsors of the camp will be sent a letter within the next few weeks regarding their donations and the options they have available.
“We know this news is very disappointing, and all of us feel the same, but we know that this decision is for the best.” The Safety Camp Board stated in their release. “The Steele County Safety Camp will continue working through this challenge to ensure we are able to not let this year’s third graders miss out on this amazing opportunity.”