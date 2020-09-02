Following a competitive process that included 1,000+ applicants, Lead For Minnesota (LFMN) has announced the selection and placements of its 2020 Inaugural Cohort of Fellows: 23 dynamic recent graduates supporting 14 cities and towns across Minnesota. In a time of severe national polarization, there is no better place to serve as the testing ground for community renewal than at the local level. Especially in places where the narrative means leaving and never coming back.
Anna Keltto is relocating to her hometown of Owatonna to serve with Southern Minnesota Initiative Fund and SE MN Together. She recently graduated from University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where she majored in sociology of law crime and deviance and political science. While in college, she interned in the public engagement department in the Governor's Office and in the State Legislature for Senator Marty. She will be working towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community in Owatonna.
Lead For Minnesota’s Fellowship program recruits and trains outstanding young leaders to return to their hometown or home state to address critical community challenges through placements in local government and nonprofits. Fellows are tasked with full-time work on a key public challenge, and also work to recruit other young people to the region over their two-year term. Lead For Minnesota is an AmeriCorps Program that allows eligible Fellows to serve as AmeriCorps Members within their placement.
“Despite the challenges of launching an inaugural program amidst COVID-19, our host communities and their Fellows kept their focus and energy on tackling challenges that have only grown because of COVID-19,” says Benya Kraus, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Lead For Minnesota, and Waseca Homecomer herself. “I'm so excited for this diverse, passionate, and dynamic group of Fellows to serve and learn alongside their local visionaries and each other. Together, they prove that returning home with purpose can be a cause for celebration.”
This year’s fellows are committing themselves to public service during an unprecedented time in American history. An ongoing global pandemic, persistent systemic racism, a start to the school year, and a massive economic downturn are just a few of the many challenges that have stretched civic institutions to their capacity and beyond.