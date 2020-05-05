The Civic Contributions Committee of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna is seeking applicants to receive funds from their annual Charity Event which will be held on Nov. 19, 2020 at the Owatonna Eagles Club.
All proceeds from the event are given to non-profit organizations or to benefit community projects in Steele County. Applicants who have received this funding in the past three years are not eligible.
Please submit a written inquiry for the application form to Sandy Boss, 603 E Phelps Street, Owatonna 55060 or email her at sandyboss@charter.net by May 20.