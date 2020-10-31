The traditional OHS Christmas Carolers will still be organized this holiday season but will not be out and about as they have in past years. Director Chris Harris said, “After contacting more than 25 businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, several health care facilities and the school administration, it’s simply not feasible. If we scheduled outside appearances, social distancing and mask-wearing requirements simply don’t lend themselves to outside caroling.” This year’s Carolers are rehearsing about 10 carols and will be making a video put together by Scott Limberg.
There will also be no winter concerts by any musical organization.
COVID testing site moved indoors
This past Wednesday the Owatonna COVIC-19 testing site has moved to an indoor location at the former Owatonna Clinic at the Southview location. This will be the site for the winter months. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Once patients arrive at the Owatonna testing location, you will be asked to remain in your vehicle and check for your appointment by phone. The phone numbers for check-in will be communicated to patients during their screening process and posted outside the testing locations. Patients will be required to wear masks throughout their appointment. Visitors will only be permitted if patients require their assistance during the appointment
Lobby-less check in
The new indoor testing location will use a lobby-less check-in process. When patients arrive, they will stay in their vehicle and check-in by phone. The check-in number is 446-1760. When a patient calls, they will be given the following options: Check-in for an appointment or Be directed to the COVID-1 nurse line if they have no appointment.
Hiram Drache passes
Dr. Hiram Drache, a native of Meriden, passed away at age 96, on October 17. He was known as an Ag Historian. He was known nationally for his expertise on farming. He and his wife Ada farmed at Baker, Minnesota from 1950-1981 along with Hiram’s teaching, writing and speaking. His farming operation received nationwide publicity for its many innovations including a completely computerized-record keeping system developed in 1966 for their feeding operation. In 1991 he retired from the classroom after having taught a total of 6.970 students who took two or more semesters from him. He earned degrees from Gustavus College, the University of Minnesota and University of North Dakota.
On a personal note, Hiram often called me when he was going to visit friends in the Meriden area where he grew up. I interviewed him on the radio and it was always fascinating to hear his views of the farming situation. He had no support for organizations such as the NFO (National Farmer’s Organization) and he wasn’t hesitant to lambast them over the air!
Hiram was the author of 19 books, one of them entitled, “Where’s Meriden, the Demise of Small Town U.S.A.” The book included a complete history of the community of Meriden, where he grew up. The cover of the book was designed by his good friend Sandy Dinse, who along with her husband, farmed in Meriden Township. At that time the village had a full complement of businesses, most of which were operated by families who owned them. Many of the residences were occupied by retired farmers whose families were operating the farms. Sandy has a never-ending passion for painting.
I talked with Hiram after he published his book in 2013 and made it available in Owatonna and elsewhere. He presented me with a copy, and I asked him if he had sold many copies. He replied, “Very few. People today don’t read books. Instead they are glued to their TV sets and spend their spare hours in front of the screen.”
Funeral Services were held last Saturday in Moorhead, and interment was at the Moorhead Memorial Gardens.
Owatonna airport hosts landing of officer Arik Matson
The photo you see with this column pictures the jet arriving that brought Waseca police officer Arik Matson back to Minnesota after undergoing months of rehab and healing as a result of being shot by a motorist who he stopped while on duty in Waseca. The photo shows law enforcement officers from many jurisdictions across the state who lined the parking ramp for the jet. As Arik’s flight landed, taxied and his family debarked the plane they were greeted by an array of flashing squad car lights and cheers from the multitude of law enforcement officers, EMS workers, firefighters, family and well-wishers in attendance.
It’s coming..Owatonna’s downtown hotel.
In case you missed Annie’s story about the new Marriott Courtyard, here’s a brief synopsis of what’s coming in the 200 block of Cedar Ave.
A new Marriot courtyard will be built in the 200 block of Cedar Ave and will wrap around Pearl Street. Hamilton Real Estate Group CEO Mac Hamilton made the announcement at a recent Owatonna City Council Meeting. Plans also include a new restaurant in the former Jerry’s location and a spot for Old Town Bagels in or near their current location.
This project has been a vision for downtown Owatonna for many years starting with retired Federated employee Steve Judd who has long had a vision for the 200 block of north Cedar, but the project never got off the ground.
Hamilton has secured the multiple properties required to complete the project and is in the process of finalizing a purchase agreement with the city on the former theater lot. The project includes parking on the east side of the properties and modifications to the street and parking to maximize the visitor’s experience.
I guess that means that the Jerry’s Supper Club sign will finally be taken down after having been on the front of the vacated building for years. That’s a good thing! How many visitors have come to Owatonna and seen the Jerry’s sign, gotten out of their car and went to the locked door? Of course, their next option would be to cross the street and go to Torey’s. Eventually we will have two fine restaurants to choose from right across the street from each other.
Hamilton has three other projects in Owatonna including the South Pointe one and two apartments and 111 apartments downtown. Hamilton also plans to develop an apartment project further east on Pearl Street.
The project is still accepting local investors to the project. Hamilton says he’d like to raise $1.8M from local investors to make it a community project. With that said, Hamilton has the funds needed to proceed with the project.
Another COVID casualty
Another popular Owatonna holiday event has been canceled for the season this year. There will be no holiday light parade down Cedar Ave. that draws hundreds to see the lighted vehicles proceed to Central Park. The Chamber of Commerce has announced that there will be additional lights added to the Central Park display.
Challenges to football broadcasters
KRFO Radio football broadcasters Roy Koenig and Brad Fischer have experienced all kinds of challenges while covering games live for the Huskies. The duo has not been allowed to enter the cozy press box while broadcasting the games. Instead, they have to sit out in the stands in the open air. Only three people can be in the press box including the clock operator, scoreboard operator and spotter. Koenig told me that one broadcaster he knows was not allowed to come in to the stands and had to stand outside the field fence to do the play-by-play. Koenig said that the rules are different at every school so one doesn’t know what they are going to run into. So far the weather has been dry but cold for Koenig and Fischer to do the games. Both fear the night when it will be raining or snowing.
My days broadcasting hockey
Today’s broadcasts from high school sporting events are mostly done on cell phone. When I did hockey broadcasts, we depended on phone lines installed by the telephone company to carry our broadcasts. Each station ordered two lines installed in press boxes, one for the home team station and one for the visitor station. I always sweated it out when going to a visiting arena hoping that a phone line had been installed for us to use. I didn’t relax until I plugged my equipment in and heard the dial tone. One time I got to Graham Arena in Rochester and found the phone line located next to the ice not working. I had to do the game from the arena manager’s office which was located at the one end of the arena. It was not a good view of the game. Another night, also at Graham Arena, I discovered no phone line and had to string wire all the way to the arena entrance where a pay phone was located. I hooked my equipment through the pay phone and assigned our bus driver (Vern McGinley) to guard the phone so that no one would come and hang up the receiver.
Remember Loui-Ans
Speaking about restaurants earlier reminded me of a very poplar dining spot in Owatonna in the late 40’s, 50’s and early 60’s. Loui-An’s Supper Club’ was located on County Road 45 North located about where the Main Street Dental is now located. It was run by Louie and Ann Schmidt. When I first came to Owatonna in 1959, I can remember dining at Loui-An’s with my future in -laws, Bill and Sylvia Klemmer and their daughter Mary who eventually became my wife. It was a friendly place, well known for sumptuous barbecued ribs, steaks and chicken. I remember calling Ann Schmidt, who had moved to Oronoco with her husband, Louie. Here are a few of my memories from that conversation with Ann: The restaurant opened in 1940 and was merely an oil station with a bar upstairs. Ann said, “So many people would come to our little bar and after a drink or two said, “If we only had a place to eat.” That gave us the idea of opening a supper club. It was decided that the dining room should go below ground level. Horses and scrapers were used to dig out the basement. Louie and his friend, Paul Ochs did all the interior work for the dining room. When all was finished, Loui-Ans could accommodate 75 customers. The supper club opened in 1941 and was one of the few formal eating establishments in the area. Kearney’s, located in Ellendale, was about the only similar dining establishment in the county. The dining room was primarily Ann’s responsibility. Louie, who was also a full-time driver for the fire department, ran the bar upstairs. Ann told me, “Initially, I hired a cook and I waited on tables. Then I got pregnant and had to go into the kitchen. I found that arrangement worked better so I stayed there. I can always remember that I had a half-door to the kitchen which was right by the entrance. Everyone who came in poked their head through the door to say hello. It was really a family atmosphere.”
A grueling schedule
It was a grueling schedule for Ann and Louie. The clubs such as the Elks, Eagles and Monterey weren’t serving food at the time, so Loui-An’s remained open late on weekends to accommodate those who wanted something to eat after the clubs closed. “Lots of times we’d sit around with nothing going on until midnight. Then the crowds started coming in. I often worked until daylight on those nights.” It also meant seven days a week of operation for the Schmidt’s. Ann said, “At first we closed on Monday nights, but Monday was such a good night for salesmen and bowlers that we just had to stay open.”
Special dishes
As mentioned earlier, Loui-An’s was famous for barbecued ribs and chicken. They began a Friday night fish fry which was very popular. Ann also started preparing items that were not real common in Minnesota. “When the boys came back from service in the southern states, they told me about scallops and shrimp. Those items were almost unheard of in restaurants up to that time. I learned how to cook them and we proudly offered them on the menu.”
Challenges
There were challenges that food rationing presented Louie and Ann during the war. Ann said, “Lots of times we’d run out of food and had to scramble to re-stock. I remember when we were able to buy a large supply of hamburger and we served those thick hamburger steaks. People flocked to us to get them because they didn’t have meat at home.
The end
The entire Schmidt family, including kids Diane, Don and Dave, helped in the restaurant. When they grew up and left home, Louie and Ann decided it was time to quit. The closing year was 1963. The business was sold to Glen Brekke who hired John and Bev Standke to run it. John’s sister, Arlene Sorenson, cooked for him. Sharon Hoberg Fowler was a waitress. That only lasted for about a year. “It was just too much for us to run it,” Bev told me. “We had busy lives with not much time to spare.” John changed the name of the restaurant to “The Omni” which is an aviation term. John worked for the airlines in Mankato and then in Rochester. Brekke then sold the building to Sid Wilker. Wilker eventually moved the building off the premises, and yes, it still exists. It sits in Medford just south of the old high school. When folks said, “Let’s go to Loui-Ann’s, they knew they would get a cheery “hello” and a great meal.
Joke of the week
When I came home after a round of golf, my wife left a note on the fridge. “It’s not working,” she wrote. “I can’t take it anymore! Gone to stay with my mother.” I opened the fridge, the light came on, and the beer was cold. I never did find out what she was talking about!