PARK AND REC: Government buildings and grounds update

We are a little over the halfway point of 2020, and I will have to admit that 2020 has been like no other year I have experienced before. These have been trying times and I hope that this will eventually all be behind us. But with trying times, I hope that in the end we have worked through this and come out better on the other end. The way we will live may be different moving forward. I have tried to look at the positives in this and right now that is hard to do. I do believe that we will get through this and be better and stronger for it.
With a lot of our buildings either still being closed or were closed for an extended period, this allowed Government buildings to get in and do some carpet cleaning, sealing of the floors, window cleaning and some added painting. We also have been busy installing protective guards at City Hall and the library to prepare them for being open to the public. We will continue to add these as we open more of our buildings.
Some highlights from my last letter: Administration/City Hall building roof was completed. We were also able to get all the limestone pressure washed, which really makes the building look beautiful. I highly recommend taking a looking at this. We also added a new CITY HALL sign at the front entrance of the building. The new Fire Hall HVAC system was completed with the addition of two new boilers. We hired an outside firm to conduct facility assessments of all our buildings. We have just received the findings on these and will begin to work on a 10-year plan to address them. Manthey Park Restroom ADA complaint upgrade was completed with all new fixtures, flooring, and partitions. We installed new cement pads at the disc golf course and are working on installing ADA accessible memorial bench pads and ADA accessibility throughout the parks.
Future projects into 2021 include Fire Hall tuck pointing and tower rehabilitation, Morehouse Chalet Roof replacement, Merrill Hall roof replacement, and tuck pointing of West Hills Campus Buildings.